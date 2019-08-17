Khloe Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriend French Montana Says Their Love ‘Was Real’





Khloé Kardashian ’s ex-boyfriend French Montana opened up about their relationship in a new interview, saying that was they had was something special.

“The love was real,” he told Haute Living in an interview posted on Friday, August 16. “When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it.”

The rapper, 34, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, dated for about a year, breaking up in December 2014.

“Me and Khloé are always going to be friends, and the family still remains close,” he said. “I feel like we had a real dope relationship ― there was no bad blood, nobody did something to somebody that we couldn’t come back from.”

Montana was spotted celebrating with the clan at Kourtney Kardashian’s 40th birthday party in April, sparking rumors that he had rekindled his romance with Khloé, who split from boyfriend Tristan Thompson in February after he cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods.

“French is like a good family friend,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “[They] aren’t getting back together.”

The Revenge Body host, who shares daughter True, 16 months, with Thompson, is focused on moving on from her heartbreaking split.

Earlier this month, Kris Jenner shared a trailer for the new season of KUWTK that shows Khloé’s complicated relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player as they try to amicably co-parent their daughter after their split.

“He doesn’t even speak to Khloé,” Kim Kardashian is heard telling friend Jonathan Cheban in the trailer. Khloé is later shown crying, saying, “This whole thing sucks.”

In July, the Good American designer responded to an Instagram commenter who suggested she hates Thompson and the fact that her toddler strongly resembles her daddy.

“Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?” she wrote. “People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!”

