Ch-ch-ch-ch-changes. Khloé Kardashian has been through a lot since Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, but now she’s ready to move forward.

Kardashian, 34, posted a screenshot of a meaningful quote on her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 26, about overcoming challenges. “My whole mindset has changed,” the powerful message read. “I don’t have the energy to do certain things & be around people anymore. I’m just at the point in my life where if something feels like it’s draining me, or fighting with my peace of mind & happiness, I’m not dealing with it, at all.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star broke up with Thompson, 28, after he was caught “making out” with Woods, 21, at a party in Los Angeles in February. The model later admitted on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk that a kiss did happen, but there was “no passion” behind it. She also claimed that the pair never had sex.

“[It was] never a thought, never a consideration,” Woods asserted. “It never happened. And never will I.”

Earlier this month, a source told Us Weekly that the Cleveland Cavaliers player — who previously cheated on Kardashian in April 2018 while she was pregnant with their daughter, True, now 12 months — is enjoying being single. The insider noted, “Tristan has been continuing to go out and has been partying with friends. He’s been hooking up with other girls, and whenever he’s out, he’s had Instagram models … around him.”

The Revenge Body host, for her part, is focusing on coparenting her little girl with the athlete. “Khloé is grateful she has her daughter. She is never going to take True away from Tristan as long as he’s a good father to True and [does] his part,” a second insider told Us in March. “Khloé will always allow Tristan to be in True’s life as much as he can be.”

Kardashian and Thompson put their differences aside and reunited at True’s first birthday party on April 14. The Canada native gushed to his daughter: “You deserve all the jewels, baby girl.”

