Kiernan Shipka is mourning her Chilling Adventures of Sabrina costar Chance Perdomo after his death at age 27.

“Oh man this hurts,” Shipka, 24, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, April 2. “[Chance] was a one of a kind soul. Just the most fiery, creative, loving, connected, and caring force you could possibly imagine. As playful as he was kind. As loving as he was hilarious. He never failed to make me laugh and he never failed to keep me on my toes (or off of them if he was giving me a piggyback ride to my trailer which he often did. Thanks Chance).”

Referring to Perdomo as “Chancey Pants,” Shipka noted that Perdomo’s “humanity was a generous gift” not just to her, but to “so many” people. “Really hard to picture a world without him in it,” she concluded. “I loved him with my whole heart. I always will.”

Alongside the heartfelt tribute, Shipka shared a series of images and videos from the duo’s time on CAOS together, which ran from 2018 to 2020 on Netflix. In addition to two sweet selfies featuring the pair smiling for the camera, Shipka shared a clip of Perdomo carrying her on his back while on set of the teen series, as well as a solo shot of the actor laughing.

It was confirmed earlier this week that the Gen V star had died in a motorcycle accident.

“Authorities have advised that no other individuals were involved,” a rep for Perdomo told Variety in a statement on Sunday, March 30. “His passion for the arts and insatiable appetite for life was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth will carry on in those who he loved dearest,” the r We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved son and brother.

His tragic passing came just days before season 2 of his Prime Video series, Gen V, began filming. Producers of the series shared their condolences at the time, calling Perdomo a “charming and smiling, an enthusiastic force of nature” and “incredibly talented performer.” (Deadline later reported that season 2 of Gen V has been postponed indefinitely.)

“Even writing about him in the past tense doesn’t make sense,” they continued. “We are so sorry for Chance’s family, and we are grieving the loss of our friend and colleague. Hug your loved ones tonight.”

Perdomo rose to stardom after playing Ambrose in CAOS, the warlock cousin of Shipka’s Sabrina. He continued to find success as Landon in the final three After movies and as Andre on Gen V.

“There aren’t a lot of words for news as shocking and devastating as this. Besides being one of the most talented young actors I’ve ever had the privilege to work with, @chance_perdomo was, truly, a light,” CAOS showrunner, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, wrote via Instagram following Perdomo’s death. “A generous, funny, open-hearted, wildly intelligent, and fiercely complex and soulful human being. The loss is heartbreaking and staggering. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Aguirre-Sacasa also shared a series of photos from the Sabrina set with his post, adding, ”Oh, how I wish Aunt Zelda’s words were true today (and maybe they are): ‘There is no true death for witches, only transformation.’ Rest in peace, Chance. We all loved you so, so much, friend.”