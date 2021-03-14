A much-needed distraction! Kim Kardashian made an appearance at the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday, March 13, in the midst of her divorce from Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, made a remote cameo at the awards show on Saturday to tease a clip from the upcoming animated film Paw Patrol: The Movie. She voices a character in the flick along with Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi and Marsai Martin.

“We had such a great time working on this movie,” she said, adding that her four children could “barely believe it when I said I was going to be in it.” The reality TV star tweeted back in October 2020 that she was “officially cool mom now to my kids” for nabbing a role in the movie.

Earlier this month, Kardashian was confirmed as one of several big stars set to attend the annual Nickelodeon awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live icon Kenan Thompson. The event comes weeks after the reality TV personality officially filed for divorce from West, 43, whom she wed in May 2014.

“This really was done amicably,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in February after the split made headlines. “The filing wasn’t a surprise to either of them; both knew it was coming. There is no one person who is exiting the marriage. They both just grew apart from each other. They both wanted to make the marriage work — that’s why they put this off for so long.”

Us previously confirmed in July 2020 that Kardashian had consulted lawyers to discuss her future after the “Stronger” rapper brought up abortion at his South Carolina campaign rally and subsequently lashed out at her on Twitter. Rumors that the couple — who share children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 21 months — were close to calling it quits continued to spread after the December 2020 holidays.

“They have both been living separate lives for many months now,” an insider told Us in January after the pair had “a big fight” the month before. “Kim and Kanye haven’t been on the same page for a while now.”

Long before the KKW Beauty founder submitted the paperwork to end her marriage, she and West had reached a breaking point. A third source revealed that it was the Yeezy designer’s controversial TMZ interview in 2018 that felt like the final straw for Kardashian.

“The turning point in Kim and Kanye’s marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice,” the insider explained. “They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments. It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually.”

While the duo were able to work things out after their rough patch years ago, “there was no turning back for Kim” when her estranged husband “told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North.” The “utterly unacceptable” comments led Kardashian to publicly address West’s struggle with bipolar disorder for the first time.

“Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor,” the Skims CEO wrote via Instagram in July 2020. “People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try.”

The Grammy winner’s mental state was a concern for Kardashian before she officially ended things. “She wants to make sure [Kanye’s] in a healthy place before she decides to file and they can coexist and coparent without having bad blood between them,” a source explained in January.

Kardashian previously married Kris Humphries in 2011, but they split after just 72 days. Their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2013. She was also married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004.