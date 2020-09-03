Blast from the past? In a newly leaked music video from 2017, Kim Kardashian appears to give birth to her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner.

The siblings had sexy cameos in the never-released “Feel Me” video from Kanye West and Tyga. At the time it was filmed, Jenner, 23, was dating the 30-year-old “Taste” rapper — but it wasn’t until Wednesday, September 2, that fans laid eyes on the piece.

“I directed this three years ago. No ones ever seen it before. #feelme,” video director Eli Russell Linnetz wrote via Instagram as he leaked the video.

The Skims creator, 39, and Kylie Cosmetics founder are almost unrecognizable in the video, both rocking short, blonde locks and barely there ensembles.

The video takes place at a monster truck racetrack and shows Jenner wearing a crop top and matching white underwear as she walks in high heels on the track. She’s also enlarged to look like a giant towering over the course.

Kardashian is introduced later, wearing a G-string and matching black bra as trucks collide and race below her. At the end of the video, the KKW Beauty creator sits with her legs open and Jenner walks toward the camera — making it look like her big sister is birthing her.

The scene, which was done intentionally, has created a stir among its viewers.

“It features Kylie coming out of Kim’s vagina,” Linnetz told E! News. “The metaphorical meaning being that there would be no Kylie without Kim.”

Although Jenner did rise to fame after appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians alongside her family — which began after Kardashian was already known — she has since left her mark on the business world with her 2014 beauty company launch.

Jenner was declared the “youngest self-made billionaire” in 2019 by Forbes. But her title was revoked in May 2020 after Forbes looked into her fortune and determined that “Kylie’s business is significantly smaller, and less profitable, than the family has spent years leading the cosmetics industry and media outlets, including Forbes, to believe.”

The same year, the makeup mogul was still one of the magazine’s top-earning celebrities.

Following the making of the “Feel Me” video, Jenner and Tyga split for good in 2017 and the reality star became a mother the following year. She welcomed daughter Stormi with then-boyfriend Travis Scott in February 2018.

Us Weekly confirmed the pair called it quits in October 2019, but in March 2020, Us reported they’d rekindled their romance.

Kardashian, for her part, welcomed two more children with her husband, 43, since the video was shot in 2017. The pair are parents of four kids, North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 15 months.