Putting him first. Kim Kardashian isn’t letting Kanye West’s Twitter rants or controversial statements get in the way of her protecting him and his health, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Kim’s not focused on what he’s saying,” an insider tells Us about the reality star’s current plan. “She’s focused on his well-being.”

The source adds that “Kim has a lot of support, but everyone is worried about him.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, and “Jesus Walks” singer’s relationship has been tested following West’s presidential rally on July 19. During his speech, the Yeezy designer, 43, tearfully revealed that he and Kardashian had considered terminating their first pregnancy.

The following day, West went on a Twitter rant, calling out his wife for reportedly trying to have him committed to a psychiatric facility and attacked his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, via social media.

The musician doubled down on his claims against Kardashian in another tweetstorm on July 21, adding, “They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek [Mill] at the Warldolf [sic] for ‘prison reform.’”

West, who has been diagnosed as bipolar, publicly apologized to the Skims creator on July 25.

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter,” West tweeted at the time. “I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

The couple, who share four children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months, have since reunited at their ranch in Wyoming. The pair were spotted together in a car outside of Wendy’s in the Cody, Wyoming, area on Monday, July 27, two days after a source told Us that West saw a doctor to deal with his anxiety.

Ahead of West’s presidential speech, the California native had been giving her husband space, a source told Us exclusively on Tuesday, July 28. The rapper has been in Wyoming for “the last year,” according to the insider and Kardashian brings the kids about “every five weeks” to visit him.

A second source told Us that the couple’s future is unknown, as the discussions about divorce have been put on hold due to West’s current state. “There is no conversation about divorce until he’s able to be in a better mental space,” the insider explained.