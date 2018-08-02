Kim Kardashian teased in a new interview that the aftermath of Tristan Thompson cheating on her pregnant sister Khloé Kardashian will play out on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I don’t want to give too much away because we genuinely had those conversations and sometimes we were filming and sometimes we weren’t,” Kim, 37, said when she called into On Air With Ryan Seacrest on Thursday, August 2. “It was more maybe when Khloé wanted her privacy and no cameras when she was in Cleveland going through that. The sisters were still all filming and talking [about] how to approach it and what to do.”

The KKW Beauty founder admitted that her family initially was not sure how to react to the situation. “It was definitely new territory for us when you have a new baby coming into the world,” she explained. “I think, ultimately, we always want her to be happy, but it gets all clouded when there’s a baby, you know?”

All things considered, Kim thinks Khloé, 34, handled the scandal well. “Her motherly instincts kicked in, and she has to do what makes her happy, so we’ll support that,” Kim said of the Good American designer’s decision to stand by the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, despite his infidelity.

Sources confirmed to Us Weekly in April that Thompson had been cheating on Khloé with multiple women while she was pregnant. Just two days after the news broke, the KUWTK star gave birth to the couple’s daughter, True, in Cleveland. (She has since returned home to Los Angeles.)

Kim said on Thursday that Khloé “didn’t want anyone to know she was in labor” except their mother, Kris Jenner. “My mom just left and got on a plane, and then Khloé called us,” the social media mogul recalled. “Me and my other sisters get on another plane and we were like, ‘This is so stupid. We all need to be together and go through this!’ And it was, like, so much drama getting there.”

Kim and Thompson had a rough patch of their own in the wake of his scandal. She revealed in late April that he blocked her on Instagram after she called his behavior “so f–ked up.” Two months later, she begged him to unblock her while attending Khloe’s birthday party.

While the Selfish author and the athlete have patched things up, he still feels “trapped in a bad relationship” with Khloé, a source told Us exclusively in July. “Khloé and Tristan are still not fully OK. They act like they are when they’re in front of others, but it’s all a show at this point.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians season 15 premieres on E! Sunday, August 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

