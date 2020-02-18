Birthday greetings from one Hollywood star to another. Kim Kardashian celebrated Paris Hilton’s 39th birthday on Monday, February 17, with a series of throwback photos.

“Happy Birthday @parishilton !!!” Kardashian, also 39, captioned the Instagram Stories uploads. “Love you.”

In the first pic, Hilton smiles as Kardashian hugs her with lips puckered. In the second, the duo tote matching Louis Vuitton bags while out and about in Sydney on New Year’s Eve 2006, before Kardashian found fame on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. And in the last image, the pair pose at a New Year’s celebration in Sydney the following day.

The aspiring lawyer posted a throwback pic for Hilton’s birthday in 2015, as well. “Found this pic while unpacking!” she wrote at the time. “It’s from 2006 in Ibiza.”

Found this pic while unpacking! It’s from 2006 in Ibiza. Happy belated birthday @ParisHilton pic.twitter.com/Jvz1aBoBGo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 18, 2015

Hilton and Kardashian frequented the Hollywood club scene together in the early 2000s, and fans of The Simple Life might recall seeing Kardashian cleaning out Hilton’s closet on the Fox reality show — though Kardashian later specified that she never worked as Hilton’s assistant.

“I would work with Paris, and I would love to organize and clean out their closets and get rid of all their stuff and sell it on eBay and then shop for them, shop for her,” she told Andy Cohen in 2017. “That was my job. I loved it. But people will say ‘assistant.’ They always have it wrong.”

The two reality stars feuded in the late 2000s — with one source telling Us Weekly in February 2011 that Hilton was jealous of Kardashian’s rise to fame — but buried the hatchet later that year. And the KKW Beauty founder praised Hilton in a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians as she geared up to film an appearance for her pal’s “Best Friend’s Ass” music video.

“I really would want to do anything for her,” Kardashian said in the episode. “She literally gave me a career, and I totally acknowledge that. … It’s important to me to be loyal to people.”

Hilton, for her part, marveled at Kardashian’s parenting skills in an exclusive Us interview in June 2019. “She loves it,” Hilton said at the time. “They’re on vacation right now and just enjoying the family life, and I can’t even imagine having four kids right now. I still feel like a kid myself.”

The DJ also had kind words for Kardashian in an April 2015 Yahoo! Style interview. “We’ve known each other since we were little girls,” she said at the time. “We’ve always been friends. … It’s nice to inspire people. I’m really proud of her and what she’s done.”