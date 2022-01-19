P is for Pete? That’s what Kim Kardashian fans are wondering after the reality star posted more bikini pics with what might be a very clever caption hinting at her romance with Pete Davidson.

“Beach 🅿️arty,” the Skims founder, 41, captioned two photos via Instagram on Wednesday, January 19. The snap shows her laying on a beach in a black, two-piece swimsuit, with sister Khloé Kardashian‘s brand Good American tagged in the upload.

The P, which was emphasized with an emoji P in a square, could be nothing — or it could be a hint Davidson, 28, took the snaps during their romantic vacation. The stars jetted off to the Bahamas for a few days at the beginning of the month to enjoy some alone time before their work schedules become more hectic in the coming weeks.

Kim’s post comes after fans speculated that Davidson was the one behind the camera for her Monday, January 17, bikini photos. The third snap in that oceanfront series included the shadow of someone taking the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s photo on a phone, and followers immediately started speculating that it was the comedian.

While the makeup mogul continues to keep her fans speculating, an insider recently told Us Weekly that she is “very happy” with her and Davidson’s relationship. The Saturday Night Live star makes her “laugh and feel comfortable during this rough time,” per the source.

The insider added that the outbursts from the reality star’s estranged husband Kanye West are “not impacting their relationship at all.” In fact, the 44-year-old rapper’s “drama is bringing Kim and Pete closer together because [Davidson] makes things so easy,” the source told Us.

The Selfish author filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair share four kids — North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2 — and West went public with their supposed coparenting struggles on social media earlier this month.

The Grammy winner claimed via Instagram Live he was not invited to daughter Chicago’s birthday party on Saturday, January 15, though another source exclusively told Us at the time that he and Kim previously agreed to host two separate celebrations. West eventually attended the party later that day after his post went viral.

After the party, West — who is dating actress Julia Fox — returned to Instagram Live to give his followers an update.

“I’m so happy right now … that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter to be there with the rest of the family,” the “Stronger” performer said on Saturday. “Everyone just had a great time. I’m just really happy that I could be there for my children. I just want to thank everybody’s support in this situation [and] let me just calmly and legally take control of my narrative.”

While Kim has yet to directly address the party snafu, the rest of the Kardashians don’t appreciate West’s public complaints — especially when they involve the kids.

“Kanye has caused a lot of drama lately with the family [and] they’re not happy with what’s transpired over the last few days,” a separate source exclusively told Us on Monday, adding that the Yeezy designer is “uncontrollable” as he airs their “private matters” for the world.