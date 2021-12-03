Next in line? Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have continued to make headlines after they confirmed their relationship last month — and according to Nicky Hilton, the reality star isn’t ruling out another walk down the aisle.

During an interview with Extra on Thursday, December 2, Nicky, 38, revealed that Kardashian, 41, was looking to catch the bouquet at her sister Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum.

“It’s funny, at the wedding, Kim joked, ‘I’m gonna catch that bouquet!” the fashion designer shared about the November wedding ceremony. The Skims founder was photographed enjoying the nuptials with friend Nicole Richie, who sat side by side during the reception. Kardashian also helped Paris, 40, on her big day when she fluffed the bride’s veil.

The beauty mogul, who has previously tied the knot three times, making a joke about marriage comes after she recently confirmed her new romance. Kardashian and Pete Davidson originally sparked dating speculation after the California native hosted Saturday Night Live in October. After the duo worked on several skits together, they were later spotted hanging out in New York and California.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly last month that Kardashian is having fun with Davidson, 28.

“Kim lights up when she’s around Pete,” the insider shared in November. “Their chemistry is off the charts and getting stronger each passing day. No one can remember seeing her smile and laugh so much around a guy. He just has this ability to hold Kim’s total attention and have her in stitches with his hilariously dry sense of humor. He’s so down to earth and humble, which she really digs.”

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum joined the comedian on his 28th birthday, the couple were photographed holding hands in Palm Springs. At the time, a second source noted that the KKW founder’s famous family was supportive of their “unique chemistry” and “strong connection.”

“The family is happy for Kim, and they really have taken a liking to Pete,” the insider said. “A lot of the Kardashians met him in the past and have hung out with him, so he’s not like this new stranger that just entered into their lives. They think he’s funny and is fun to be around.”

Amid Kardashian’s new romance, her estranged husband Kanye West went viral when he claimed that he never received any divorce papers. The exes share North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off, and I never have seen the papers. We’re not even divorced,” West, 44, said during an appearance on Revolt’s “Drink Champs” in November, referring to Kardashian filing for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage. “So how we — because [it’s] no joke to me, my kids want their parents to stay together. I want their parents — I want us to be together.”