Kim Kardashian didn’t let the chance to troll her big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, get away from her when she saw the perfect opportunity on Wednesday, January 9.

“Super helpful on road trips,” Kourtney, 39, captioned a series of Instagram videos that show her smiling in the backseat of a black SUV as her little sis Kendall Jenner is crouched down in a snowstorm next to a man helping to change the tire on their car.

The Selfish author, 38, took to the comments section of Kourtney’s post with a hilarious response. “Damn! I know how to change a tire,” Kim quipped. “I would have so done this for you guys if I were invited.”

Kourtney responded, “@kimkardashian i am personally inviting you next time and running over some nails.”

Over the past few days, Kourtney has documented her trip ski trip in Aspen, Colorado, where she was joined by Kendall, 23, and their sister Kylie Jenner. Luka Sabbat — who sparked romance rumors with the mom of three in September 2018 — was also in attendance on the getaway. (A source told Us at the time that the two are just friends.)

Kourtney and Kendall braved the cold in multiple bikini pictures shot in the snow and also stripped down for a steamy hot tub session during their vacay. In one pic from a ski lift, Kylie posed alongside her sisters for a sweet selfie.

The lip kit maven, for her part, opened up about leaving her 11-month-old daughter, Stormi, at home while she went on the brief trip, revealing she was “not okay” and missing her little one. (Kylie shares her little girl with boyfriend Travis Scott.)

Kourtney’s three children — Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4 — whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick were also not in attendance in Aspen.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!