Sister see, sister do! Kourtney Kardashian followed little sis Kendall Jenner’s lead of posting a risqué photo of herself in the snow to her Instagram on Sunday, December 30, during a family vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

“Copied Kendall,” Kardashian, 39, captioned a series of pictures that mirrored the 23-year-old model’s pics from the previous day in which she rocks a tiny bikini and boots.

Kardashian, unlike Jenner, opted to add a metallic puffer jacket over her swimsuit, and also posted an extra image of her backside while standing in front of the picturesque background. In her third pic, the reality star shows off her bare bum with her back turned to the camera and the hood of her jacket pulled over her head.

Just like Jenner, Kardashian’s post quickly caught the attention of followers — including sister Khloé Kardashian’s beau, Tristan Thompson.

“Uhmm.. I think you added an extra picture,” the NBA star, 27, wrote in the comments section, adding a crying-laughing emoji, to which Kourtney responded, “@kendalljenner made me do it.”

Khloé, meanwhile, gushed, “THATS MY SISTER.” The Victoria’s Secret Angel seemingly approved of Kourtney’s post, writing, “giving me a run for my money.”

Though momager Kris Jenner hasn’t yet commented as she did on Kendall’s, she gave her eldest daughter’s post a “like.”

The previous day, Kendall — who is on the family trip with Kourtney, Scott Disick, Sofia Richie and Kim Kardashian — braved the winter weather to get two photos of herself in a pink bikini, holding a coffee mug and rocking a snow hat.

“F–k it’s cold,” she captioned the picture that got more than six million likes. Kris got in on the action, writing in the comments section, “Get inside and put some slippers on!!!”

