Not sorry. Yunice Abbas, one of the men who robbed Kim Kardashian at gunpoint in Paris, doesn’t regret the 2016 heist.

Abbas is currently awaiting trial for allegedly stealing $10 million worth of jewelry from Kardashian, now 41, more than five years ago. He explained his lack of remorse during a recent interview with Vice News, which aired on Saturday, August 20.

“I honestly didn’t really know her. I knew her husband, Kanye West, but I didn’t know her,” Abbas said. “But I saw one of her shows where she threw her diamond in the pool in that episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. I thought, ‘She’s got a lot of money. This lady doesn’t care at all.’ Since she was throwing money away, I was there to collect it, and that was that.”

While he conceded that there was “no doubt” Kardashian was traumatized after the incident, Abbas asserted that he doesn’t feel any guilt, declaring, “Guilty? No, I don’t care. I don’t care. … [Celebrities] should be a little less showy toward people who can’t afford it. For some people, it’s provocative.”

Abbas is one of 12 men accused of pilfering the reality star’s jewelry while she was in France for fashion week in 2016. During the interview, he recalled how Kardashian’s active social media presence aided the group in planning the robbery, during which the California native was allegedly tied up and put in a bathtub. (Us Weekly has reached out to Kardashian’s rep for comment.)

“We got in through the little door that was open on the inside,” he claimed. “As soon as we got in, we took control of the concierge. We overpowered him. We tied him up. But then we looked for the keys of the bedroom she stayed in. … I stayed downstairs, but my two colleagues went upstairs with the concierge to go to Madame Kardashian’s room.”

The I Kidnapped Kim Kardashian author served 22 months in prison but was released early due to health concerns. “As I already had a record, it was very easy to trace me,” he said, noting that his DNA was likely left at the scene after he apprehended the concierge.

In the wake of the incident, the Skims CEO has been candid about how the robbery made her change some of her social media habits. In October 2018, a source exclusively told Us that the Kardashians star was “still taking precautions” and often “wears minimal to no jewelry” when out and about. “She is always aware of who is around and where she is staying,” the source added. “Her life has changed dramatically. She’s always cautious where she goes.”

Two years later, the makeup mogul got emotional while reflecting on the harrowing experience on Netflix’s My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. “I was like, ‘OK, this is the time I’m gonna get raped. Like, deal, this is gonna happen, just prepare yourself,'” she said through tears. “So, I did and then — I don’t know why I’m crying, I’ve talked about this before — and then he tied me up with handcuffs and zip-ties and then duct tape and duct-taped my mouth and my eyes.”

The Selfish author had one thing on her mind during the robbery: her sister Kourtney Kardashian. “I kept on thinking about Kourtney, I kept on thinking, like, ‘She’s gonna come home and I’m gonna be dead in the room and she’s gonna be traumatized for the rest of her life,'” Kim recalled, adding that she was “totally fine” now. “I remember calling all my sisters from the car, we were on a conference call. I’m like, ‘Guys, thank God that was me. I’m very mentally strong and that would have f–ked all of your lives up for the rest of your life.'”

