UPDATE: 9/10, 11:45 a.m. ET — Kroy Biermann responded to Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s claim that he doesn’t pay the bills via a statement from his lawyer.

“At the end of the day, a house is worth what someone is willing to pay for it … not its appraisal,” attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom told Us Weekly. “If Kim is waiting to get 5.5 million for a house that is on the brink of foreclosure, she’s going to be waiting a very long time.”

The lawyer added, “I find it ironic that this interview took place at LAX. Who’s watching the kids? The answer is Kroy. He’s in Georgia working 40+ hours a week, taking care of the kids and trying to get the marital residence sold so that family can avoid foreclosure.”

Original story:

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is claiming that she pays for nearly everything amid her contentious divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann.

“I’m the one who pays all the bills. All the kids’ clothes, all the school clothes, most of the food,” the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 46, claimed to TMZ on Monday, September 9. “He has not paid a bill in that house. He’s paid two electric bills in the last 18 months – not a cable [bill], water [bill], phone [bill], nothing. That man has not paid a bill in that house. [My daughter] Brielle has helped more than he has.”

Of the ongoing drama between the pair, Zolciak-Biermann alleged, “It’s just a game [to him]. He said if I ever divorced him, he would destroy me publicly.”

After claiming that Biermann, 38, was “in her room yesterday” trying to “work it out” ahead of their November divorce trial, the Bravo personality told the outlet that she doesn’t want to give their relationship another shot and wanted to start fresh.

“We’re trying to sell the house,” she continued, adding, “Who would take a $3.5 million offer on a $5.5 million appraisal? Nobody.”

Us confirmed in February 2023 that the estranged couple’s Georgia mansion was in foreclosure after Zolciak-Biermann denied in November 2022 that she was having legal trouble. That same month, the law office of Brock & Scott, PLLC announced that the foreclosure would no longer take place. The twosome purchased their Atlanta home in 2012 for $880,000.

According to court documents obtained by Us in June, the Don’t Be Tardy stars’ bank lender, Truist, agreed to cease foreclosure for 90 days in hopes that the couple would try to sell their Georgia home without it being foreclosed upon.

Earlier this month, Biermann asked a judge to grant him the power to force the sale of their family home without Biermann-Zolciak’s input before it is foreclosed, according to TMZ.

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann filed for divorce in May 2023 before dismissing the petition two months later. Within weeks, Biermann refiled for divorce. The former NFL star claimed that their union was “irretrievably broken” and requested alimony, child support and full legal custody of their minor children.

Biermann and Biermann-Zolciak share kids KJ, 13, Kash, 12, and twins Kaia and Kane, both 10. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s now-adult daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle, 27, and Ariana, 22, in 2011.