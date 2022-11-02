King Charles Reportedly Travels With Personal Toilet Seat and Teddy Bear

Traveling must-haves! Whenever King Charles III goes on global state visits, there are a few items that are always packed in his suitcase.

“He still travels with a childhood teddy bear,” royal biographer Christopher Andersen claimed to Entertainment Tonight in a Tuesday, November 1, interview. “He’s had it since he was a very small child. The only person who’s been allowed to mend King Charles’ teddy bear is his childhood nanny, Mabel Anderson, who he remains very close to.”

The King author further alleged that the reigning sovereign, 73, also brings a “custom-made toilet seat” whenever he hits the road. Charles, for his part, has not publicly revealed if Andersen’s accounts of his packing list are accurate. The royal historian, however, asserts that the king “wants what he wants when he wants it” and will even bring his personal chef to formal dinner parties at other individuals’ homes.

The former Prince of Wales succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as the ruler of the British Commonwealth territories in September following her death. (The late queen died at the age of 96 and was laid to rest during a September 19 state funeral.)

“My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion,” Charles told the Accession Council on September 10, after he was officially proclaimed the country’s new monarch. “Even as we grieve, we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

He continued at the time: “In taking up these responsibilities I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these Islands, and of the Commonwealth Realms and Territories across the world. In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be, and in the discharge of these duties, I will be guided by the council of their elected parliaments.”

Charles’ official coronation is scheduled for May 6, 2023, though he has already begun tackling his official duties as the country’s ruler.

“King Charles calls [his wife, Queen Consort] Camilla his ‘tower of strength,’” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in September of how he has adapted to his new role. “[He] says she makes him a better man. This is obviously a challenging time for him as he transitions into a new era without his beloved mother and he’s incredibly emotional.”

The insider added: “[Charles] knows he’ll never outshine the queen and doesn’t expect to, but he does plan to make a difference in his own, unique way.”