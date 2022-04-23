Every day is delicious. Celebrity chef Curtis Stone took Us Weekly exclusively through a day in his life — and it looks mouth-watering.

The Australia native, 46, left Melbourne when he was 18 to continue his cooking career at the The Grill Room in London. He came to the United States in 2006 to host Take Home Chef and he’s been a TV staple ever since, appearing on Top Chef Masters, My Kitchen Rules, Around the World in 80 Plates and MasterChef, in addition to The Biggest Loser and Celebrity Apprentice. Stone served some of the biggest stars earlier this year when he catered the SAG Awards last month.

The restauranteur opened Maude in 2014, and the intimate Beverly Hills restaurant earned a Michelin star in 2019. It retained the honor in 2021 as well. Stone also owns Gwen, a butcher shop and restaurant, along with his brother Luke Stone in Los Angeles. The fine dining establishment’s a la carte menu utilizes fire-based cooking techniques. Gwen inspired Georgie by Curtis Stone, the chef’s third restaurant which is based in Dallas, Texas.

When he isn’t cooking up delicious delicacies, he’s helping home chefs make meals with his six cookbooks and his kitchen product line, sold via HSN. His Curtis Stone Cookware and Appliances label carries everything form basics like spatulas and nonstick pans to specialty items like soup makers and electric carvers.

In addition to dominating the food scene, Curtis is a husband and father. He and wife Lindsay Price met in 2009 on a blind date. They tied the knot in 2013 and share sons Hudson, 10, and Emerson, 7. The Crime Scene Kitchen judge told Us exclusively that coming home to his happy family brings him “peace” at the end of his long days.

The chef and the Splitting Up Together alum recently found a place in Malibu, which Curtis teased big plans for.

“@lindsayjprice and I found a little piece of paradise in Malibu,” he captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Tuesday, April 19. “We want to make wine, grow trees and have some farm animals! So excited!!!!”

Scroll down to see a day in Curtis’ life: