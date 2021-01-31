Kourtney Kardashian Comments on Boyfriend Travis Barker’s Throwback Video

A fan of his work. Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Travis Barker continued their cute habit of leaving comments on each other’s Instagram posts, with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reacting to a video the Blink-182 drummer posted on Saturday, January 30.

Barker, 45, posted a throwback clip showing him playing the drums with a group in someone’s backyard. “My first punk band FEEBLE,” the musician captioned the clip of the quartet performing Tiffany‘s “I Think We’re Alone Now.” He also shared a link to the full 1995 clip on his YouTube channel.

“Wow,” Kardashian, 41, commented on his post.

“OK KOURTNEY WE SEE YOU sliding into my mans comments like that,” a fan replied.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Kardashian and Barker are officially a couple after they spent time together at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.

Fans speculated that the pair were more than friends after the Meet the Barkers alum left comments on a number of the reality TV star’s Instagram posts, including a red rose on a selfie she took in her massive walk-in closet while wearing nothing but Kim Kardashian‘s Skims lingerie earlier in January.

He also wrote that Kourtney was “So Cool” after she posted pics from the 1993 movie True Romance, which is Barker’s favorite film. (He even named his daughter with ex-wife Shanna Moakler after Patricia Arquette‘s character, Alabama.)

“Kourtney and Travis are officially a couple,” a source previously told Us. “They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

The pair, who both live in the same gated community in Calabasas, California, previously stirred up dating rumors in September 2018, when they were spotted leaving a vegan restaurant together and also attended an evening church service. In February 2019, they were photographed grabbing dinner together in Malibu.

Barker’s daughter, Alabama, 15, and son Landon, 17, who he also shares with Moakler, are close to Kourtney’s three children with ex Scott Disick, Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6, and a source exclusively told Us that it was the kids who helped bring the Poosh founder and Barker together.

“Travis and Kourtney’s kids are very close,” the insider told Us. “They became friends living in the same neighborhood and hang out a lot. Their kids’ friendship had Kourtney and Travis spending a lot of time together.”