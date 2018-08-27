Kourtney Kardashian Is ‘Better Without’ Ex Younes Bendjima

Independent women. Kourtney Kardashian is “better without” her former beau, Younes Bendjima, a source close to the reality star tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“She’s adapting to single life,” the source explains. “The split with Younes was a long time coming. She’s fine. She’s better without him. She’s hotter than ever and in a good mind space.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the 39-year-old called things off with Bendjima, 25, after nearly two years of dating. According to the source, Kardashian is focusing on her three children, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

“It’s easy with her kids — they don’t give her a second to breath let alone have her sitting down thinking about a breakup,” the source tells Us. “She’s in a happy place and her sole focus is the kids.”

Two weeks after the breakup news broke, Kardashian jetted off to Los Cabos, Mexico, with her girlfriends on Thursday, August 23. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her bikini body and was spotted smiling on multiple occasions during the getaway. Per the source, the mother of three is now back in Los Angeles after the girls’ trip.

Bendjima, for his part, does not seem to be fairing as well as Kardashian. On Thursday, TMZ released footage of him fighting with an employee outside a restaurant in West Hollywood. The incident, which was witnessed by Drake and Odell Beckham Jr., took place back in March. Bendjima was also trolled by Vanderpump Rules’ star Jax Taylor for having to “slum it like the rest of us” after he spotted him at the gym earlier this month.

A second source told Us on Friday, August 24, that the former boxer is “still bitter” about the split.

“It hasn’t been an easy breakup for him,” the second source explained. “It doesn’t help that he’s a hot-tempered person.”

