Kourtney Kardashian threw shade at her sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian via Twitter after the heated Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiere on Thursday, March 26.

The eldest Kardashian sibling “liked” several posts, including one that read, “Khloe such a hypocrite and disappointment. She and Kim are passive aggressive bullies! Stay strong Kourt!”

A second post “liked” by Kourtney, 40, suggested that the Poosh founder needed her own show without Kim, 39, and Khloé, 35: “Can @kourtneykardash get her own show now that she revealed she’s finally done with #KUWTK? She’s the most interesting to look at.”

“I seriously hate to see you treated this way,” a third tweet “liked” by Kourtney read. “I feel like your wants and needs and explanations are very clear. Not sure why they don’t get it?!”

Kourtney and Kim got physical during the Thursday’s premiere after the KKW Beauty CEO slammed her sister’s work ethic.

“Change the narrative in your mind. I work my f–king ass off,” Kourtney declared before digging her nails into Kim’s skin.

“I swear to God I’ll punch you in your face,” Kim fired back, slapping her sister. “Don’t you ever f–king dig your nails into me like that. How f–king old are you?”

While Khloé tried to break up the fight, Kim continued to slap Kourtney. Their brother, Rob Kardashian, even weighed in on the heated confrontation, tweeting, “My sisters forgot we were filming #KUWTK and thought it was bad girls club.”

Kourtney has been at odds with her sisters in recent years, declaring she wanted to quit the long-running reality show. She confirmed she took a step back from series while production for season 18 was underway last year.

“Every day is different,” Kourtney said on The Real in September 2019. “But at the current moment I’m happy and very into my blessings and feeling very good. I definitely have my moments where [I want to quit]. Because I mean, life is short, and you want to be happy.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.