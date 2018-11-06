To be a fly on that wall! Kourtney Kardashian, her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and his current girlfriend Sofia Richie all ended up under the same roof — all in the name of good food.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, was spotted heading into Nobu in Malibu on Sunday, November 4, around the same time her ex, 35, was arriving at the popular sushi restaurant with his 20-year-old girlfriend.

While it’s unclear whether the trio had dinner together or separately, Kardashian and Disick have been coparenting well together lately. A source recently told Us that the former flames — who share Mason, 8, Penelope, 6 and Reign, 3 — “are in a better place than ever.”

Kardashian and Disick, who dated on and off for nine years until splitting in 2015, recently went on a trip to Bali with Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, and their respective children. “All the kids were going,” the source explained to Us. “Kourtney decided to invite him so they could spend time as a family.” Following the trip to Bali, Disick jetted to Australia to meet up with Richie.

If the trio did get dinner together, there wouldn’t be any awkward tension — at least not on Kardashian’s side. “Kourtney doesn’t have an issue with Sofia,” an insider told Us in August. “There’s no beef between her and the family. They actually think she’s great for Scott.”

Kardashian didn’t always seem so fond of her ex’s new love. On the September 9 episode of KUWTK, the businesswoman expressed her frustration at Disick for introducing their children to the model without consulting her first. “Be appreciative of what you have,” she told him on camera. “It’s called giving someone a heads-up.”

