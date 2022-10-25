One of their favorite places. After getting engaged and legally married in Santa Barbara, California, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker now own a house there.

The newlyweds bought a beach house from Conan O’Brien for $14.5 million on Friday, October 21. The oceanfront property is just over 2100 square feet with 3.5 bathrooms.

O’Brien bought the 2-bedroom home, which comes with a 2-bedroom guest house, in 2015 for less than $8 million and completely renovated it. The Poosh founder, 43, and Barker, 46, can now enjoy a soundproofed balcony, a two-car garage with Tesla charging station and a built-in BBQ. The deck offers a view of the ocean, and they can be on the beach in minutes with the private stairs down to the shore.

Their new neighbors are Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who own a house just a few doors down.

This is the first time Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer — who tied the knot in May with a courthouse wedding in Santa Barbara before their Italian fête later that month — have bought property together. Earlier this month, the Lemme founder opened up about living in a different house than her husband, promising that “there will be” a joint home soon. They currently live in the same neighborhood in Calabasas, California.

“We want our kids to also feel really comfortable and they have both lived in their homes their whole lives for the most part, and they each have their rooms and we are a block away,” Kardashian explained on Dear Media’s “Not Skinny, Not Fat” podcast.

Barker shares three children — son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 16, and former stepdaughter Atianna De La Hoya, 23 — with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Meanwhile, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and ex Scott Disick are parents to son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 10, and son Reign, 7.

Though they have separate households, they make an effort to see each other daily. “When the kids are at their dad’s house, I stay at his house and there’s still nights when we’ll stay at each other’s houses in between,” she added. “I get up at 6 in the morning and I carpool every morning, and then I go straight to his house and have matcha. He has it ready for me.”

While she visits him in the mornings, Barker stops by his wife’s house in the evenings. “We have, like, a thing and he comes over every night no matter what,” the Kardashians star added. “He comes over here and kisses me whether it’s midnight and he is getting back from the studio or whatever.”

That will get more difficult when the rocker heads out on his world tour next year. However, an insider exclusively told Us earlier this month that Kardashian is “so supportive” of his career and plans to attend many concerts. “She’s looking forward to the kids coming along for some shows,” the source added, noting the “inseparable” couple are “in constant communication and are always FaceTiming and texting.”