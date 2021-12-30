Revisiting a milestone. Two months after their proposal, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took a nostalgic trip to the spot he got down on one knee at — documenting the entire visit in the process.

“A night away …,” Kardashian, 42, captioned a compilation of photos from the trip to Montecito, California with Barker, 46, via Instagram on Wednesday, December 29. The pics included a look at their Italian meal, the beach view from their hotel room and a cheeky lingerie snap.

The musician proposed in October at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel following a whirlwind romance. The reality star later posted a glimpse at the special moment, with the couple being surrounded by red roses as they celebrated right by the ocean.

Kardashian and Barker’s engagement came less than one year since they first went public with their relationship. Us Weekly confirmed that the longtime friends were dating in January.

“They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple months,” a source revealed at the time. “Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while.”

Shortly after the Poosh founder announced the major next step in their relationship, a second insider shared that the pair were both “on cloud nine” and were looking forward to adding to their family.

“They will have a baby together without any doubt. It’s just a matter of when and how,” the source detailed to Us. “Ideally, Kourtney would like a natural birth. She’s confident it won’t be a problem because she’s always been lucky to conceive naturally and has taken great care of herself physically.”

Kardashian already shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Barker, for his part, shares son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

The drummer recently made headlines after he shared a photo of him watching a movie with a baby bottle in the corner of the picture. After Barker posted the snap on Sunday, December 26, his followers questioned why the bottle appeared to have milk in it and if that meant that someone had given birth.

Since Barker and Kardashian haven’t shared any pregnancy news, some fans wondered whether Kylie Jenner had welcomed her second child with Travis Scott. The beauty mogul, 24, announced that she is expecting again in September after previously welcoming daughter Stormi in 2018.

Following the Kylie Cosmetics creator’s baby news, another source revealed how Jenner and Scott, 30, were preparing for their little one’s arrival.

“They are both super engaged when it comes to family and work really well as parents together. They are very streamlined,” the insider shared earlier this month, noting that the California native has “poured her heart and soul into raising” their daughter, adding, “She has learned so much about being a mom in the process.”