Kris Jenner knows exactly what she’s looking for when it comes to finding the perfect partner for her daughters.

While playing the “5 Second Rule” game during her Tuesday, April 5, appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 66, was asked to name three qualities she wants in a son-in-law. “Kind, honest and really rich,” Jenner said with a laugh. In response, Ellen DeGeneres jokingly agreed, “You don’t need to be paying for anybody.”

The manager’s comments came just one day after her eldest daughter, Kourtney Kardashian, took part in a wedding ceremony with Travis Barker in Las Vegas. One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson confirmed to Us Weekly that the couple exchanged vows in a small ceremony after the Blink 182 drummer, 46, performed at the 2022 Grammy Awards, but it is unclear if they obtained a marriage license.

“They came on Sunday at 1:45 a.m.” he told Us. “They called up first and mentioned a celebrity was coming. They made sure we were open and I made them pay online before they got there because I don’t know if it was a scam so they paid online and came in.” Frierson added that the couple were joined by security and a few friends, who filmed the “30-40 minute” ceremony for Kardashian and Barker. “She got married, danced, threw the bouquet and then went off.”

Barker previously popped the question to the Poosh founder, 42, via an elaborate beachside proposal in October 2021.

A source confirmed to Us at the time that the proposal had been filmed for the family’s upcoming Hulu series, The Kardashians. “It’s going to look amazing,” the insider said of the romantic sunset proposal, which took place at the Rosewood Miramar Beach Hotel in Santa Barbara, California. “Travis spent forever getting the details right. Kourtney was very surprised at the timing. They both have talked about their wedding and engagement before, but Kourtney was very surprised.”

The musician also earned his mother-in-law’s seal of approval when he asked Jenner for her blessing before getting on one knee. “I’m so excited; he was really cute, he did that [proposal] all on his own,” the Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian author gushed to DeGeneres in late October. “He did, he’s a sweetheart and they’re so happy. They can’t wait. … I think people at the hotel thought they were setting up for The Bachelorette or something.”

She continued: “Kourtney and Travis, they really are made for each other. They’re the cutest couple, they’re so in love and, you know, they let us know they’re so in love. Constantly.”

Kardashian — who shares children Mason, 12, Penelope 9, and Reign, 7, with Scott Disick — has also been open about her desire to have a fourth child with Barker following their engagement. The rocker is also father to Landon, 18, and Alabama, 15, who he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. “Travis and I want to have a baby,” Kardashian said in a trailer for their Hulu show, which featured footage of the couple at doctor’s appointments.

“They will have a baby together without any doubt, it’s just a matter of when and how,” a source exclusively told Us after the proposal. “Certainly though, she and Travis want to bring their own child into the picture, and if she can’t conceive, they’ll look at other alternatives.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!