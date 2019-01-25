Is Kris Jenner going from momager to mother of the bride? The 63-year-old delved into the speculation that her daughter Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are about to get married.

On Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show on Thursday, January 24, host Kyle Sandilands asked Kris whether she has heard any wedding bells for Kylie, 21, and Scott, 26. “Not that I know of,” the reality star responded. “So if you hear something, you better call my cell.”

From the sound of it, though, Kris believes the “Goosebumps” rapper is husband material for her youngest daughter. “Aw, they’re so great,” she said of Kylie and Scott. “They are really terrific.”

The couple, who welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018, have been calling each other “hubby” and “wifey” in recent months. And in December 2018, Scott told Rolling Stone he and the Lip Kit maven would get married “soon.”

“I just gotta sturdy up,” he said at the time. “I gotta propose in a fire way.”

Kylie also sparked wedding speculation recently, writing, “extraño a mi espos” — “I miss my husband” in Spanish — in an Instagram caption on Tuesday, January 22.

Marriage might not be the only major life event on the horizon, though. A source told Us Weekly in October 2018 that Kylie and Scott are “actively trying for another” baby.

“Kylie and Travis are attached at the hip and want to expand their family,” another source told Us two months later. “There is no question that they want to give Stormi a sibling and way sooner than people expect.”

Kylie and Scott were first spotted together in April 2017. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was previously in a relationship with rapper Tyga, and the six-time Grammy nominee briefly dated Rihanna in 2015.

