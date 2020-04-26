Bon appétit! Kristen Doute shared that her new beau, Alex Menache, brushed up on his cooking skills amid the coronavirus quarantine by making lasagna for her costars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, revealed on Saturday, April 25, that Menache, whom she dubbed her “quarantine buddy,” was spending some quality time in the kitchen.

“Today it’s sweaty,” Doute said during an Instagram Live with her coauthor, Michele Alexander, in promotion of their upcoming book, He’s Making You Crazy. “We put a hose in my pool to make it colder, and hosed down the dogs. Quarantine buddy is making lasagna right now so I refuse to go inside the house because I’m, like, ‘Dude, you are literally going to make the house 50 degrees hotter than it already is, but thank you for dinner.'”

The Bravo personality added that she’s also been trying her hand at cutting Menache’s hair.

“I did a haircut today. Not on myself. I cut [my] quarantine friend’s hair. I did a really good job but it took me 49 minutes,” Doute explained.

The James Mae CEO decided to drop off the lasagna to her Vanderpump Rules costars Taylor, 40, and his wife, Cartwright, 31, who shared the sweet gesture via her Instagram Story.

“Aw front door drop. Thanks guys!!! Miss you,” Cartwright captioned a photo of the dish on Saturday. The Kentucky native included a picture of the pair’s accompanying note that read, “Brittany and Jax, miss you!! Enjoy this homemade lasagna filled with love and a s–t ton of cheese.”

Us Weekly broke the news on Friday, April 24, that Doute and Menache are dating following the Bravo personality’s split from her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Brian Carter.

Doute confirmed to Us in January that she and Carter, 46, had called it quits. She also revealed that she was “talking to someone” at the time but did not identify the person.

In March, Doute referenced Menache for the first time. “The boy that I’m dating is not in the country at the moment, so hopefully he makes it back,” Doute told Andy Cohen via Instagram Live.

A source told Us on Saturday that Menache is taking dating seriously. “Alex likes girls with a sense of humor. He’s hilarious,” the insider said. “He wants to get married and have kids soon. He’s from the Valley and he owns a lot of apartment buildings in the L.A. area. He’s not the L.A. type who is friends with lots of celebs though. He has been looking for a wife.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, UsWeekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.