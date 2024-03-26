Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer are keeping their options open when it comes to having children.

“We’ve done really annoying things, like freeze our eggs and stuff,” Stewart, 33, said on the Tuesday, March 26 episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast. “So if we want to, we can … [We’re] keeping that open.”

As for exchanging vows, Stewart shared that she and Meyer are “casual” when it comes to planning their wedding.

“We did this sweeping traditional thing where we were like, ‘Marry me. You marry me.’ And then we just never, like, planned a wedding because we’re like, ‘We kinda did it.’ But we’ll do it. I think we have a very loose plan, which is appropriate to us, for after I make my first movie,” she said.

Stewart explained that she’s directing The Chronology of Water, which is adapted from a memoir of the same name. She noted, “I have to do that before we can get married. Because we have to send invites out and give people time to, like, get ready for that.”

Stewart clarified that the pair hadn’t done any “any of this,” adding, “This is all hot air.”

Stewart and Meyer initially met on a movie set in 2013. During a November 2019 appearance on SirirusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, Stewart revealed it wasn’t until years later that the pair interacted again at a mutual pal’s birthday party.

“I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her in, like, two years. And then she had just walked up to a friend’s birthday party, and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known you?’” Stewart recalled.

Stewart shared that she said the L-word after two weeks of dating. “It was, like, really late and we were in some s–ty bar,” she said. “And her friends were there or whatever, and they, like, walked out, and I was just like, ‘Oh man, I’m so f–king in love with you.’ Done.”

Stewart noted that couldn’t “f–king wait” to get engaged and that she would “absolutely propose” to Meyer. During a subsequent appearance on The Howard Stern Show in November 2021, Stewart revealed they were engaged.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

In June 2023, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair didn’t have a date for their nuptials after the wedding was pushed back.

“They had planned a ceremony in L.A. but rethought it,” the insider said at the time. “Then they planned a destination wedding, but things came up and it was put on hold.”