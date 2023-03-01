Breakups can be cringey. Kristin Cavallari revealed that she recently broke things off with a guy over text.

The TV personality, 36, recalled the incident on her and fellow Laguna Beach alum Stephen Colletti’s “Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen” podcast. “I’ve ended things over text with guys before,” she admitted on the Tuesday, February 28, episode. “I know that’s horrible. When I’ve been talking to someone for a month and a half or two months, yeah. If I’ve only hung out with you a couple times and I’m like, ‘This is going nowhere’ — I actually just recently did that over a text. I know, it’s pretty f–ked up.”

Colletti, 37, followed up by asking his former costar how the guy took the news. The Balancing in Heels author responded, “Not great,” adding, “I got a voice note back. I got multiple voice notes back, and I was like, ‘S–t. I should probably send you a voice note, but I don’t even want to.’”

Responding to the guy’s messages with text responses is something she admits was a “cop-out,” but something that was necessary. At the time of the recording, Cavallari said she sent the breakup text the night before, explaining, “This guy, essentially, like, wouldn’t let me end it. He was like, kept fighting it and kept going and kept going.”

She followed up the morning after, stating, “I sent a text that was like, ‘Hey, just let me know when things settle down for you. We can pick this back up later,’ and I haven’t heard from him yet, so that’s not a good sign. He might not be too happy with me, but here we are.”

Colletti — whom Cavallari previously dated off-and-on throughout their high school years — ended the discussion by joking, “Well, you can give him my number, and I’ll offer up some advice to him. Just kidding, please don’t.”

The “Back to the Beach” cohosts starred in the first two seasons of the reality series Laguna Beach, which ran for three seasons from 2004 to 2006 on MTV. Cavallari married football player Jay Cutler in 2013, and they welcomed kids Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7, together before splitting after seven years of marriage in April 2020.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce,” the actress wrote via Instagram announcing the news. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Cavallari — who didn’t reveal the name of the man she dumped over the phone — has been linked to Tyler Cameron and Jeff Dye post-split, but hasn’t been in any serious relationships since Cutler.

In February, she revealed that she has been approached by several available men since the divorce, albeit, not the kind of men she’s looking for. “Clearly, I’m not ready for a relationship because I’m attracting all of these unavailable men,” she told host Rachel Bilson on the star’s “Broad Ideas” podcast. “I’ve gotten a lot of 29-year-olds. I’ve dated a lot of kids in their 20s and I’m like, ‘This is silly. I need someone who’s established.’”

She also noted that she doesn’t plan on having any more kids, explaining: “It would be so hard for me to go back and have another one because my baby is 7 and I can’t imagine going back and doing it all again. So, unless I met the love of my freaking life and he wanted one and didn’t have any, maybe, but like, I don’t think so.”

For now, the Uncommon James founder stated that her being a mother is a bigger priority to her at the moment than starting a new relationship. “I want to just be mom and then work-wise my schedule is pretty busy until May, and then I’ll have a bit more free time, but I just need to hunker down right now and focus on me,” she shared. “And not to say that I’m not dating a little bit or talking to some people or whatever. But anything serious, I’m just not in a place for it right now, which is fine.”