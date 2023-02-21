Living the single life. Kristin Cavallari opened up about the reality of dating — and revealed why she isn’t in a rush to be in a relationship.

During an appearance on Rachel Bilson‘s “Broad Ideas” podcast, which was posted on Monday, February 20, Cavallari recalled getting approached by “a lot of married men” since her divorce from Jay Cutler.

“Clearly, I’m not ready for a relationship because I’m attracting all of these unavailable men,” the reality star, 36, who shares kids Camden, 10, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 7, with the former NFL player, 39, joked before addressing her history with athletes. “I’ve gotten a lot of 29-year-olds. I’ve dated a lot of kids in their 20s and I’m like, ‘This is silly. I need someone who’s established.'”

Cavallari noted that many younger guys have expressed interest in starting a family, adding, “I’m not going to have more kids. It would be so hard for me to go back and have another one because my baby is 7 and I can’t imagine going back and doing it all again. So, unless I met the love of my freaking life and he wanted one and didn’t have any, maybe, but like, I don’t think so.”

The Uncommon James founder said she has started holding potential partners to “a higher standard” because of her kids.

“I sit here and I think I want a relationship, but really I’m like, ‘I don’t have the time.’ I want to just be mom and then work-wise my schedule is pretty busy until May, and then I’ll have a bit more free time, but I just need to hunker down right now and focus on me,” she continued. “And not to say that I’m not dating a little bit or talking to some people or whatever. But anything serious, I’m just not in a place for it right now, which is fine.”

Cavallari and Cutler announced their decision to part ways after nearly seven years of marriage in April 2020. “We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of. This is just the situation of two people growing apart,” they wrote in a joint statement via Instagram at the time.

The former Chicago Bears quarterback later revealed how difficult the dating scene had become since he was last single. “The whole landscape has changed. There are apps, there’s Twitter, there’s Instagram, it’s a whole different ball game,” Cutler, who has been linked to Jana Kramer and Madison LeCroy, detailed during an episode of his “Uncut With Jay Cutler” podcast in August 2021. “You’re not just walking into a restaurant or bar and talking to somebody. That doesn’t exist anymore.”

The Laguna Beach alum, meanwhile, stood by her decision to pull the plug on her marriage. (Cavallari cited “inappropriate marital conduct” and “irreconcilable differences” as the reasons for her divorce in April 2020 court documents.)

“The scariest thing that I’ve ever done is get a divorce. But it’s been the best thing that I’ve ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now,” Cavallari, who sparked romance rumors with Jeff Dye, Chase Rice and Tyler Cameron, explained during an episode of “The School of Greatness” podcast in June 2022.

She concluded: “My kids have inspired me to become the best version of myself,” she added. “I can only be as good to my kids as I am to myself. If I am empty, I have nothing to give them. Being able to be energized and love myself so I can love on my kids — and support them and encourage them — that’s the most important thing.”