Kristin Cavallari and her boyfriend, Mark Estes, were all smiles as they walked hand in hand during a date night in Los Angeles.

“You look like …” paparazzi told Estes, 24, on Saturday, March 23, per TMZ, to which Cavallari, 37, interjected, “Heath Ledger.”

Cavallari and Estes sparked dating speculation last month when they were photographed together in Mexico, per a snap obtained by TMZ. Cavallari later confirmed their relationship status when she went public with the romance via Instagram.

“He makes me happy 🤍,” Cavallari wrote in February, alongside a pic of Estes, who reposted her pic via his Instagram Story and added two red heart emojis.

Related: A Complete Guide to Kristin Cavallari's Dating History From reality stars to NFL athletes, Kristin Cavallari has had her fair share of high-profile romances over the years. Cavallari rose to fame on MTV’s Laguna Beach in 2004, at which time she was dating high school sweetheart Stephen Colletti. The pair’s real-life romance and alleged love triangle with Lauren Conrad was central to the […]

When Cavallari announced her relationship with Estes, she received backlash for their age difference — but the criticism didn’t phase Estes. (Estes is 13 years Cavallari’s junior.)

“She makes me happy, I make her happy,” he told E! News on Thursday, March 21, during an interview with fellow Montana Boyz members Kaleb Winterburn and Kade Wilcox. “That’s what’s important.”

As for the conversation surrounding their romance, Estes said, “I’m not too worried about the critics, honestly.”

Cavallari, for her part, admitted that “the age thing was a hang-up” at first during an appearance on her “Let’s Be Honest” podcast earlier this month. But she clarified, “Now, I don’t give a f–k and I’m all in with this guy and I don’t care what anybody thinks.”

Related: Kristin Cavallari Through the Years Kristin Cavallari made waves on Laguna Beach in the early 2000s, and she’s been entertaining Us ever since. Cavallari made her reality TV debut in 2004 on season 1 of Laguna Beach. She returned for season 2 and later stirred the pot on The Hills following Lauren Conrad’s departure. After finding love with former NFL […]

Cavallari noted that “age is just a number.” She added, “It’s what you’ve been through in your life, how you were raised. There are just so many factors that go into maturity other than age.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Cavallari “doesn’t care what people think when it comes to his age.” Another insider noted that her pals also feel the same way.

“After seeing them together, they realize Kristin and Mark have a genuine connection, and they see how happy he makes her,” the second source told Us.

Related: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s Sweetest Moments With Their 3 Kids: Family Al... Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have nothing but love for their trio despite parting ways romantically in 2020. The former couple wed in June 2013 and went on to welcome their eldest son, Camden, the following year. He became a big brother when Jaxon and Saylor arrived in 2014 and 2015, respectively. Cavallari and Cutler […]

Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler for seven years before they separated in 2020, finalizing their divorce two years later. She and the former NFL player, 40, share son Camden, 11, son Jaxon, 9, and daughter Saylor, 8.

Cavallari gushed during the podcast episode in March that her kids were “big fans” of Estes from the beginning. “I think, more than anything, my kids are really excited for me,” she said.

Following her split from Cutler, 40, she dated comedian Jeff Dye in fall 2020 and was briefly linked to country singer Chase Rice in summer 2021.