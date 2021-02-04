If you know, you know. Kristin Cavallari seemed to subtly weigh in on the rumors that Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy had an affair with Alex Rodriguez.

The Hills alum, 34, and BFF Justin Anderson posted a video of their outdoor exercise session on Thursday, February 4, and fans couldn’t help but notice that the montage was set to Jennifer Lopez‘s hit “Let’s Get Loud.” Anderson, 39, wrote in the caption, “A little thursday motivation for you lovies 💪🏽💥 life is all about the hard work and the HUSTLE! don’t rely on luck to bring you what you want out of life. ✊🏽😉 xoxoJA.”

Cavallari commented, “Yesssss lovie 💪🏽.”

The playful video comes shortly after LeCroy, 30, denied having a physical relationship with Rodriguez, 45, who has been engaged to Lopez, 51, since March 2019. Speculation about the Bravo personality and the former New York Yankees player emerged in January when Craig Conover claimed on the Southern Charm reunion that the hairstylist “flew to Miami to f–k an ex-MLB player” last year.

“He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” LeCroy told Page Six on Wednesday, February 3, admitting that she’d “spoken” on the phone with Rodriguez “randomly, but not [consistently].”

LeCroy’s denial echoed what she told her costars on the reality show’s reunion last month. “He contacted me and, yes, we DM’d, but other than that, there was nothing. I’ve never physically seen him, touched him,” she said of the athlete, whose name was bleeped out during the episode. LeCroy’s sister, Kaci Davis, also shut down the A-Rod allegations in a recent Instagram comment.

Not only has the South Carolina native been linked to the retired baseball player, but she’s also sparked rumors of a relationship with Jay Cutler, Cavallari’s estranged husband. The Laguna Beach alum and Cutler, 37, called it quits in April 2020 after a decade together and share three kids. In January, LeCroy released her alleged text messages from the ex-NFL star, claiming that he “pursued” her.

“I came into this honestly with good intentions. I want no part of being involved in a payback or drama. … If you weren’t interested in something real you shouldn’t have [redacted] with me,” she replied in one screenshot after Cutler claimed that he “didn’t appreciate” the way she was discussing their personal history in public.

Amid the messy back-and-forth, Cutler and Cavallari put on a united front with a cozy Instagram pic that had some fans wondering if a reconciliation was on the way. “The world is full of users,” they both captioned the January snap. “10 years. Can’t break that.”

As the drama continues to make headlines, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that the Uncommon James founder isn’t getting herself worked up over LeCroy’s digs.

“All of what Madison is saying and putting out there is just noise to Kristin,” the insider said. “Kristin is unbothered by what is being said about her — it just doesn’t affect her in any way, to be honest. … [She] doesn’t take the time to read what’s being written about her and doesn’t know unless someone close to her brings it to her attention.”