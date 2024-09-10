Kroy Biermann hinted that his marriage to estranged wife Kim Zolciak-Biermann wasn’t filled with fond memories.

“I will never stop praying for her. But I will no longer stay silent,” Biermann, 38, wrote via his Instagram Story on Monday, September 9. “I was isolated, imprisoned and silenced for almost 13 years. What’s been mentioned in motions is only the tip of the iceberg.”

Biermann claimed that fans were “witnessing narcissistic shaming abuse” in Zolciak-Biermann’s recent interview with TMZ. Earlier on Monday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 46, alleged that she is paying for everything amid her and Biermann’s ongoing divorce.

“I’m the one who pays all the bills. All the kids’ clothes, all the school clothes, most of the food,” she claimed to the outlet. “He has not paid a bill in that house. He’s paid two electric bills in the last 18 months — not a cable [bill], water [bill], phone [bill], nothing. That man has not paid a bill in that house. [My daughter] Brielle has helped more than he has.”

Zolciak-Biermann also alleged that the tumultuous relationship between her and Biermann was just “a game” for the former football player.

“He said if I ever divorced him, he would destroy me publicly,” Zolciak-Biermann claimed.

In addition to their breakup, Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann have fought over assets including their Georgia home. The pair are currently trying to sell the property, which came close to foreclosure last year.

“We’re trying to sell the house,” Zolciak-Biermann said of the duo’s home. “Who would take a $3.5 million offer on a $5.5 million appraisal? Nobody.”

Biermann, for his part, responded to the Bravo personality’s allegations via his lawyer.

“At the end of the day, a house is worth what someone is willing to pay for it … not its appraisal,” attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom told Us Weekly on Monday. “If Kim is waiting to get $5.5 million for a house that is on the brink of foreclosure, she’s going to be waiting a very long time.”

The lawyer continued: “I find it ironic that this interview took place at LAX. Who’s watching the kids? The answer is Kroy. He’s in Georgia working 40+ hours a week, taking care of the kids and trying to get the marital residence sold so that family can avoid foreclosure.”

Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann filed for divorce in May 2023. Two months later, the pair reconciled and dropped the petition. Their reconciliation did not last long, as Biermann filed for divorce a second time weeks later.

The pair have been at odds over finances and custody of their children. Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann share kids KJ, 13, Kash, 12, and twins Kaia and Kane, both 10. Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s now-adult daughters from a previous relationship, Brielle and Ariana, in 2011.

In July, a judge scheduled a trial date for Zolciak-Biermann and Biermann’s divorce. According to docs obtained by Us at the time, they will be in court Tuesday, November 5, and Wednesday, November 6. The twosome were recommended to undergo mediation for “numerous unresolved issues” ahead of the trial date to avoid trial.