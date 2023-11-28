Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann’s money woes continue as the retired NFL star is being sued by J.P. Morgan Chase Bank.

Chase Bank alleged that Biermann, 38, is $13,071.88 in credit card debt, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 28. The suit was filed one day prior.

Attached to the filing were various account statements dated as far back as November 2022.

Biermann has yet to publicly address the suit.

The Chase Bank lawsuit comes one month after Biermann and his wife, Zolciak-Biermann, 45, were ordered to pay nearly $230,000 to Simmons Banks after receiving a final default order.

According to court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the estranged couple failed to file an answer with the bank within 15 days, so the court ordered on October 27 that they must pay the bank an initial $226,836.22. They also owe $178.51 in interest fees, which were dated back to October 5, $2,071.57 in foreclosure fees, $1.945.31 in attorneys’ fees and $59.50 in per diem charges.

The Simmons Bank suit, which was initially filed in July, involves a home equity line of credit which Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann defaulted on.

Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann got married in 2011 and share children Kroy “KJ” Jr., 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. (Biermann also adopted Zolciak-Biermann’s two eldest daughters, Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 22.)

Following the Simmons Bank suit, Kim was sued by a debt collection company for $156,080.64, which includes interest accrued since she allegedly stopped making payments on her HSBC/Saks credit card. The card had a limit of $115,000.

Additionally, the exes reportedly owe the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes.

Both Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann filed for divorce in May but were quick to reconcile that July.

However, Biermann filed for a divorce the second time in August, stating that their marriage was “irretrievably broken.” He asked for full legal and physical custody of their minor children along with exclusive access to their Atlanta home — which he put on the market days later. In the filing, Biermann stated that he hopes the sale of the house would provide “enough income to secure their own individual residences, thus taking the children out of the toxic environment.”

In early October, the house was listed at $3.2 million, but the listing has since been upped to $6 million.

The following month, Biermann filed separate court documents alleging that his estranged wife was attempting to delay their divorce to stay in their house longer. It was also revealed that the house was set to be foreclosed this month.

A temporary order granted in late October allowed both Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann to have “exclusive use” of the house until it sells.

A source told Us Weekly earlier this month that the estranged couple is currently “getting along,” despite their marital woes. Zolciak-Biermann posted footage via social media of their apparent anniversary dinner on November 11.

“They aren’t technically back together, but they are working on their marriage,” the insider added.