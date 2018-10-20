Kyle Richards Avoids Question About Lisa Vanderpump’s Absence at Camille Grammer Wedding

Next question, please. Kyle Richards avoided answering a fan’s inquiry about Lisa Vanderpump’s whereabouts in a group photo she posted of herself with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars in Kohala, Hawaii, for Camille Grammer’s wedding to David C. Meyer.

“WHERE’S LISA VANDERPUMP,” the commenter wrote on Instagram on Friday, October 19.

“This is about Camille. It’s a special time for her,” Richards, 49, answered.

She also answered another follower who asked “Where is LVP” by writing, “She was invited.” “Is it true she is not going because none of you are speaking to her?” the follower responded. The New Celebrity Apprentice star doubled down on her answer, writing, “Not true. She was invited.”

Earlier on Friday, Us Weekly exclusively confirmed that the restaurateur, 58, would not be attending her 50-year-old castmate’s wedding, which is set to take place on Saturday, October 20.

A separate insider told Us in early October that Vanderpump, who began feuding with her costars after she was allegedly caught in a lie by cast members Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne, has been keeping her distance from the group. Multiple sources also confirmed that she is no longer on speaking terms with any of the housewives except for newbie Denise Richards. “The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation,” the insider told Us. “She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

Another source, however, told Us that “the cast has chosen not to talk to [Vanderpump].”

Also missing from the tropical group photo? Jayne, 47, who a source told Us would be skipping the wedding due to a work commitment. The Pretty Mess author commented on Kyle’s photo, writing, “Awwwww you guys look great!”

A confidante told Us that Denise, 47, also missing from the photo, will also not be attending the nuptials.

The rest of the ladies appeared to be having a blast in their absence: On Friday, Kyle documented the group riding around on a golf cart while commiserating about their swollen feet in their heels on her Instagram Stories.

She also reposted a Story from Rinna, 55, who showed Kyle and Kemsley, 42, taking a red car for a spin.

As the Days of Our Lives star revealed on Instagram Stories on Friday, the trip also brought out their adventurous sides: She texted her family that she was going skydiving. She also managed to lose her voice.

Meanwhile, Grammer, who shares daughters Mason, 16, and Jude, 14, with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, is preparing to walk down the aisle to marry Meyer, to whom she got engaged in October 2017. She has not confirmed if the event will be filmed for the hit Bravo series.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!