Shutting it down! Kyle Richards clapped back after trolls asked if she bribed her daughter Sophia Umansky’s way into a prestigious university amid the nationwide college admissions cheating scheme known as Operation Varsity Blues.

“Some people are really unbelievable,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, captioned an Instagram Story screenshot on Wednesday, March 13, of Sophia defending herself against haters. “So proud of you @sophiakylieee.”

Sophia, 18, who is a freshman at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., didn’t hold back after a fan commented on her page, “Did your parents bribe your way into Gw just like all your neighbors back home did? You seem incredibly stupid.”

The teen quipped back, “I actually graduated high school on the deans list and worked really hard to get into a good school thank u for ur concern tho sweetie.”

Richards previously addressed the racketeering scam during her Tuesday, March 12, appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen after a fan asked if anyone in Sophia’s “circle has ever had an issue like” this.

“We know a lot of people in that circle and it was really shocking today,” explained the Bravo star, who is friends with Lori Loughlin. “Everyone’s talking about it today, you know, in our world and our circle. Until today, [I] had never heard this ever existed. Maybe I’m naive. I didn’t even know that existed.”

Loughlin, 54, and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were arrested on Wednesday and Tuesday, respectively, for their alleged involvement in the scheme to get their daughters Bella, 20, and Olivia, 19, admitted into the University of Southern California.

According to documents, obtained by ABC News, the couple “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.”

Felicity Huffman was also arrested for her connection to the scam, which involved nearly 50 people total. The Desperate Housewives alum, who was taken into custody at gunpoint on Tuesday and later released on a $250,000 bond, allegedly “made a purported charitable contribution of $15,000” to participate in the college entrance cheating scandal on behalf of her eldest daughter, Sophia, 18, who she shares with husband William H. Macy. She reportedly considered doing the same thing for the couple’s younger daughter, 16-year-old Georgia, but ultimately chose “not to do so.”

