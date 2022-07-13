Kylie Jenner shared some thoughts on Travis Scott‘s photography skills after their latest date night — and it seems like his Instagram boyfriend technique needs some work.

“Not me looking back at all these pics trav took of me and there’s smoke in all them 🙄🙄🙄🤣💨,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 11, alongside several snaps from the couple’s outing one evening prior.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 31, took at least two photos of his partner posing in the black latex look she wore to Craig’s in West Hollywood on Sunday, July 10 — and smoke is visible in both of them.

The Life of Kylie alum may not have been happy with her boyfriend’s artistic efforts, but her sister Khloé Kardashian was fully on board with the aesthetic choice. “You are smokin hot,” the former Revenge Body host, 38, commented via Instagram. “Look at you queen!!!!!”

Jenner and Scott got a break from parenting duties over the weekend, stepping out in West Hollywood two nights in a row. On Saturday, July 9, they went to Catch, a steakhouse and seafood restaurant, before enjoying an evening at Craig’s on Sunday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is seemingly getting back in the swing of things after giving birth to her and the musician’s son in February. Jenner and her beau initially announced the little one’s name as Wolf, but in March the former E! personality revealed that they’d decided to change their son’s moniker. The duo also share daughter Stormi, 4.

Last month, the reality star revealed that she’s been experiencing a lot of postpartum discomfort. “4 months postpartum,” Jenner wrote via Instagram in June, sharing a video of herself working out on a treadmill. “I have been dealing with tons of back and knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again 🙏.”

In March, the Hulu personality opened up about her struggles in an Instagram Story, revealing that giving birth for the second time was tough on her.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she wrote at the time. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

The Kardashians star added that it was “hard” not to feel “pressure” to lose the weight she gained during pregnancy, but thinking about her son helped ease some of those feelings. “I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy,” she continued. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!