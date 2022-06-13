Being honest. Kylie Jenner reflected on her health after welcoming her 4-month-old son into the world — and the reality star didn’t hold back about ongoing postpartum struggles.

“4 months postpartum. I have been dealing with tons of back and knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again 🙏,” Jenner, 24, captioned an Instagram Story video of her working out on a treadmill on Monday, June 13.

The beauty mogul also shared a clip of her getting in shape, writing, “NO DAYS OFF.”

Jenner gave birth to her baby boy in February, shortly after celebrating daughter Stormi’s 4th birthday. At the time, the Life of Kylie alum announced that she and Travis Scott named their little one Wolf. The couple, however, changed their mind one month after the infant’s arrival.

“FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” Jenner wrote via Instagram Story in March. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

Even though the California native has yet to reveal her baby’s official name, she has used social media to document her postpartum ups and downs.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy,” she explained via Instagram that same month. “It’s very hard. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either.”

Jenner added: “It’s been hard. I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today but I’m here and I’m feeling better. … I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically just mentally, after birth.”

The Kardashians star recently revealed that she lost 40 pounds after previously gaining 60 pounds during her pregnancy. Last month, Jenner also gushed about her love for her growing family in honor of Mother’s Day. “The sweetest mother’s day 🤍,” she wrote alongside a snap of her and Stormi in May, before adding a longer message that same day. “Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I get to love you a little longer.”

