Clapping back. Kylie Jenner came to the defense of her best friend, Stassie Karanikolaou, after a troll body-shamed her bikini pic.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul, 21, and many of her closest pals, including Karanikolaou and Sofia Richie, have been documenting their celebratory trip to Turks and Caicos Islands to honor the launch of Kylie Skin’s summer collection. However, the group’s fun and relaxation was interrupted when an Instagram commenter decided to dole out advice to Karanikolaou, 22, over a bikini picture she posted.

Karanikolaou shared a shot of her in a quilted pink bikini to Instagram on Monday, July 15. “Bloomin,” she captioned the moment, adding a pink flower emoji.

“Stass, I would delete this,” a commenter replied. “Your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked [sic] altered.”

Jenner caught wind of the troll’s remark and issued her own response within an hour. “Leave her thick thighs and phat p—y out of this,” the reality star quipped.

Karanikolaou, meanwhile, hit back with a comment of her own. She noted to the fan that “the photo would’ve looked altered if I DID take the rippling out.”

While the troll was not impressed by Karanikolaou’s snap, she still attracted praise from her celebrity pals. Richie, 20, commented, “love you.” Bryce Hall, an Instagram influencer, wrote, “I wish I had a body like this.”

Jenner’s defense of Karanikolaou on Instagram comes two days after she spoke out against criticism she received from YouTuber Amanda Ensing. The 27-year-old influencer accused the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star of stealing her pose for an Instagram post.

The Instagram snap featured the mother-of-one covering her nude body while wearing a large floppy beach hat on Sunday, July 14. Ensing, who posted a somewhat similar shot in June, commented by implying that Jenner’s “photo looks awfully familiar.” However, the Kendall + Kylie designer issued a witty reply in response.

“From the words of Kim K, ur not on my mood board,” she began. “But I did get my inspo off Pinterest.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!