Kylie Jenner is in with Timothée Chalamet’s family — including sister Pauline Chalamet.

A video from the Disney x Coperni: The Princess Collection launch showed the women sharing a quick hug during the Paris Fashion Week event on Tuesday, October 1. In the clip, Jenner, 27, was all smiles as she rocked back and forth with Pauline, 32, in her arms. After they pulled away, Jenner continued to talk with the Sex Lives of College Girls actress.

It’s no surprise that the two are close as Jenner has been making headlines for her romance with Pauline’s younger brother, Timothée, 28, for more than a year.

While they’ve kept things low-key, Jenner and Timothée first sparked romance rumors in April 2023. Us Weekly confirmed their relationship that month with a source sharing, “They have really good chemistry.”

When the U.S. Open came around in September 2023, the couple took their relationship to the next level by packing on the PDA during a tennis match. Photos showed Jenner and Timothée holding hands and sharing a kiss while sitting in the crowd.

Fans have questioned the status of their relationship since Jenner and Timothée haven’t been spotted together much throughout this year, but a separate source confirmed to Us in July that they’re still going strong.

“Kylie and Timothée hang out with each other frequently and communicate on a regular basis,” the insider shared. “They’ve gone on a number of dates recently, but they always do their best to try and stay under the radar as much as possible.”

The insider went on to say the couple “still” has “a connection.”

“They really like each other and care about each other a lot,” the same source shared. “They enjoy the chemistry they have with each other. They’re taking each day as it comes and just having fun.”

Jenner’s sweet moment with Pauline on Tuesday comes after the HBO star revealed that she gave birth “three weeks ago.”

A video shared via X from a separate Paris Fashion Week event showed Pauline gushing to director Greta Gerwig about motherhood.

“I just had a baby!” Pauline declared, before gesturing to a man — whom the Daily Mail has identified him as producer Rhys Raiskin — by her side. “We just had a baby.”

Pauline’s pregnancy news broke in June when she showed off a growing baby bump in a photo posted to designer Jeanne Damas’ Instagram Story posted at the time.