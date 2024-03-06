Kylie Jenner has launched another company, and she’s following in the footsteps of her sister Kendall Jenner in the alcoholic beverage industry.

Kylie, 26, announced Sprinter, a canned vodka soda cocktail, with a bikini-clad Instagram video on Tuesday, March 5, revealing the drink would be available for customers to purchase nationwide on March 21.

“Sprinter is my answer to the growing consumer demand for quality canned cocktails — we’re adding to a market dominated by only a few players with an incredibly delicious vodka soda in a can,” Kylie said in a press release about the launch. “Not only does Sprinter have a unique bold branding that captures the feeling of fun with your friends, it is also the best tasting vodka soda I’ve ever tried — and I’ve tried a lot. I can’t wait for people to taste it for themselves.”

Sprinter isn’t Kylie’s first foray into the beverage industry, as she became an equity stakeholder in Glow Beverages Inc., a sparkling vitamin water drink founded by football star Dak Prescott, in October 2022. For her new company, she recruited Chandra Richter, a 20-year veteran of the alcohol industry with a PhD in molecular biology, as Head of Product Development and Operations at Sprinter. Richter said the goal was to make the four flavors — black cherry, lime, grapefruit and peach — taste as “natural” and “true-to fruit as possible.”

Related: Biggest Kardashian-Jenner Moments of 2023 The Kardashian-Jenner family had a very memorable 2023, which was filled with babies, breakups and more bombshell moments. The year started out with Us Weekly breaking the news that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called it quits after dating on and off for five years. “Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to […]

The Kardashians star’s decision to dabble in the lucrative alcohol industry may have been inspired by her big sis. Kendall, 28, launched 818 Tequila in May 2021. The brand has won 13 awards since its launch and earned the model a spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list in 2024.

In addition to Sprinter, Kylie has unveiled a number of new projects as of late. On Friday, March 1, she announced the debut of her first fragrance, Cosmic. The product, which boasts a “sweet, warm floral, elevated scent” will be available for purchase through Kylie Cosmetics on Thursday, March 7.

Just five months prior, Kylie launched her clothing line Khy, which takes inspiration from her “King Kylie” era of style. The brand has dropped four collections since it’s inception. Before jumping head first into her fashion line, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum created Kylie Swim, which was met with mixed reviews for its 2021 and 2022 collections.

Kylie is no stranger to entrepreneurship after launching her makeup empire in 2015, which came to be Kylie Cosmetics. In November 2019, Coty bought a 51 percent controlling stake in the company for $600 million, valuing Kylie Cosmetics at approximately $1.2 billion.

Related: Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s Relationship Timeline Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have been causing a stir since they were first linked in April 2023. News broke in spring 2023 that the Kardashians star and the Oscar nominee were spending time together following Jenner’s split from on-off boyfriend Travis Scott. (The Kylie Cosmetics founder shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with Scott, […]

As an extension of Kylie Cosmetics, the mogul began Kylie Skin in 2019, which specializes in body and skincare products like lip oils and moisturizers. She expanded again with the introduction of Kylie Baby products in 2021.

Kylie credited her mom, Kris Jenner, for helping to start the process when she was just a teen — and she’s learned a lot along the way.

“I was 15 years old and I was obsessed with lipstick. I never went out without it. I went to my mother and said, ‘I’d like to create a beauty product line.’ She didn’t take me seriously right away, however, then she started to believe in it and help me,” Kylie told Vanity Fair in February 2023. “We made many mistakes, but mistakes are part of projects, they are necessary steps. Maybe it is wrong to call them mistakes.”