Irresistibly cute! Kylie Jenner introduced her Instagram followers to her new puppy, Kevin, and the pint-sized pooch made a major impression.

The 23-year-old makeup mogul showed off the latest addition to her family in a handful of pics on Monday, February 22, adding a white heart emoji in the caption. Jenner gushed over her adorable new pet in an Instagram Story video, zooming in on the dog as he sat calmly on the floor.

“Kevin! Kev! You are so cute!” the Life of Kylie alum said, trying to get the puppy’s attention. In a separate video, the business owner snuggled up to her new pup in a comfy robe. “My son,” she wrote across the footage.

Kevin joins Jenner’s Italian greyhounds, Norman and Bambi, along with her bunny and chicken. In February 2019, the reality star adopted chihuahua-dachshund mix named Wesley. One year later, she dropped $200,000 on a pony for her daughter, Stormi, who she welcomed with Travis Scott in February 2018.

Fans have long been fascinated by Jenner’s pack of pets, who she prominently featured on her social media accounts for years. In February 2019, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cleared the air when some of her followers began to wonder “what happened” to Norman when he hadn’t made an appearance on her Instagram for quite some time.

“What makes u think anything happened to my Norman?” Jenner tweeted at the time. “I don’t post my dogs as much but that doesn’t mean they aren’t very much a part of my life still.”

Jenner isn’t the only one from the famous family to face pushback about their pets’ safety. In December 2019, Kourtney Kardashian was criticized for gifting her children — Mason, 11, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6 — with a golden retriever for Christmas.

“But do they still have her Pomeranian? Or do they just get rid of dogs for new ones,” a troll commented on the festive Instagram photo at the time after the Poosh founder, 41, asked for name suggestions.

Not giving into the hate, Kardashian replied, “Of course we still have Honey, our baby Pom Pom.”

When a separate social media user said that the new pooch should be named “Temporary since you never keep your dogs,” the California native couldn’t help but clap back.

“Wow so much negativity,” she responded. “We still have Honey, but thanks for your assumptions I’ll assume Santa wasn’t good to you, hence your vibes.”