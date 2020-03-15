Kylie Jenner Reads Self-Help Book About Soulmates After Travis Scott Reunion

A spiritual connection? Kylie Jenner is reading a book about soulmates reuniting just one week after reports that she and Travis Scott have rekindled their romance.

The makeup mogul, 22, shared three books currently on her reading list via her Instagram Story on Saturday, March 14. The book at the top of the pile was Only Love Is Real: A Story of Soulmates Reunited by Brian L. Weiss, a study on reincarnation and soul mates.

Multiple outlets reported on March 8 that Jenner and the 27-year-old “Sicko Mode” rapper — who share 2-year-old daughter Stormi — had gotten back together five months after the pair called it quits on their relationship.

“Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” a source told Us Weekly at the time. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

A second insider added that Jenner and Scott had taken breaks from their relationship in the past but always reunited.

“They have had breaks throughout their relationship. He [has] been spending a lot of time at his Beverly Hills house and she’s been staying in Calabasas, so they didn’t have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night,” the source said at the time. “This is not a traditional relationship, but they have been very much in love.”

Despite their split, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and Scott remained on friendly terms and have prioritized Stormi’s well-being. The duo have been spotted out with their daughter multiple times in recent months including visits to Sky High Sports in Los Angeles in February and Disneyland in January.

“They still spend a lot of time together as a family and have romantic feelings towards each other,” a source told Us in February. “Her family loves Travis and respects him as part of the family, but thinks it’s best for them to have some time apart as a couple and grow up a bit as adults and parents.”

Jenner hinted that her relationship with the “Highest in the Room” rapper was back on via Instagram on February 29.

“It’s a mood,” she captioned three flirty throwback photos of herself and Scott attending a basketball game in 2017.