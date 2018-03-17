Everything is better in the mountains. Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods looked to have enjoyed a mini-getaway on Friday, March 16, when the new mommy shared another glimpse of her post-baby body.

The Life of Kylie stars took part in a mini photoshoot during the day, where they posed for photos by Rays Corrupted Mind in front of snow-capped mountains and cabins. Jenner layered up, wearing an orange t-shirt on top of a gray, long sleeve sweater while her model BFF wore all black with a jacket with a fur hood.

The besties later capped off their night by taking a dip in the hot tub, where the Lip Kit founder showed off a shot of her trim torso just a little over a month since welcoming daughter Stormi Webster with Travis Scott.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 20, famously hid her pregnancy and didn’t announce her child’s February 1 arrival until a few days later on February 4, when she shared a message on Instagram apologizing to fans for keeping them “in the dark.”

Jenner is slowly but surely returning to the spotlight since her short social media hiatus. She shared a sexy selfie wearing a crop top on March 10 when she stepped out at a birthday party for Tristan Thompson, who is expecting a daughter with her sister Khloé Kardashian. Later, Jenner and sister Kendall Jenner went out to Delilah in West Hollywood, where they shared photos of themselves being silly.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly of the outing, “It was one of Kylie’s first nights out [since giving birth to daughter Stormi]. She and Kendall just stuck together and enjoyed dinner and hung out for a couple of hours. They were both in a great mood and left through the back exit.”

