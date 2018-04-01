Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott put their romance on display while attending a birthday party at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 31.

The new parents, who share 2-month-old Stormi Webster, were on hand to celebrate the birthday of Elizabeth Woods, the mother of Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods. The guest of honor shared a group photo of her company for the night, including Jenner and Scott, on her Instagram and captioned it, “Thank you to these beautiful people who came to share my birthday with me love you all.”

The Lip Kit founder, 20, wore a loose white shirt to the outing, while her rapper boyfriend wore an Uncle Paulie’s hat. The photo captures the lovebirds in a sweet moment, with the “Butterfly” rapper, 25, wrapping his arms around Jenner.

As Us Weekly previously reported, Scott is being a supportive boyfriend as Jenner works on shedding the baby weight since the arrival of their daughter on February 1. A source told Us that Jenner “looks and feels great” and the “Goosebumps” rapper “reassures her there’s no need to hide her body.”

Jenner and Scott, who began dating in April 2017, stayed mum about expecting a child throughout the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s pregnancy. Since announcing Stormi’s birth, Jenner — who a source called “a very hands-on mom” — and Scott have ventured out to enjoy some quality time together. Last month, the couple jetted to Miami where they relaxed on a boat. A few weeks earlier, they cruised around Malibu in a black Ferrari, which was reportedly a push present from Scott.

While the lovebirds may be excited a bout sharing their parenthood journey together, an insider told Us that getting engaged is not something that is “super important” to Jenner: “Travis could ask her, but it’s not something that is a major priority. She is just loving starting a family with this person.”

