Spending quality time together! New parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott attended game 7 of the NBA finals on Monday, May 28, in the 27-year-old rapper’s hometown of Houston, Texas.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked gorgeous in an all-black ensemble with her long, dark hair in beachy waves. Meanwhile, her beau went casual in jeans, gym shoes and a hat.

Scott appeared visibly anxious as he watched the Rockets fall short in a 101-92 loss to the Golden State Warriors to advance to the championship. James Harden — who is Khloe Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend — plays for the Houston-based team. Jenner and Scott previously attended a game together in April.

The outing comes less than four months after the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Stormi, on February 1. Jenner and Scott have been spotted out quite a few times since the birth of their daughter, including a PDA-packed night in NYC following their red carpet debut on May 7 at the Met Gala.

Earlier this month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the birth of their baby girl has brought the pair closer.

“They are obviously still together and genuinely so happy … They’re doing really well as a couple,” the insider told Us at the time. “It’s amazing how much Stormi has brought them together, and brought the entire family together with Kylie and Travis.”

The insider added: “Kylie is loving being a mother. Stormi is the light of her life. Travis is a great dad — he’s doting on her and loves holding her. He’s been really supportive, wants to be there for all the milestones. He’s been moving work commitments to spend as much time as he can around Stormi.”

The lip-kit maven kept news of her pregnancy under wraps until the day she confirmed Stormi’s birth.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys,” Jenner wrote alongside a video montage, which documented her journey to motherhood.

“My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way i knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned,” she continued. “I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

