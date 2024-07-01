Kylie Kelce is bowing down to her queens, Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.

The wife of NFL star Jason Kelce met the “Calm Down” podcast hosts on June 25 at one of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour nights in London .

Kylie, 32, shared a snap via Instagram Stories on Monday, July 1, where she looked back on catching up with sports broadcasters Andrews, 46, and Thompson, 42.

“Pardon the delay, but we were very busy last week. But I have to circle back to meeting the two queens Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson,” Kylie captioned the photo.

The snap featured the three women posing together with Kylie’s brother-in-law, Travis Kelce, and Andrews’ and Thompson’s respective partners, Jarret Stoll and Steven Cundari.

“I had to fangirl over them both not only for being badass women in sports, but for also having meaningful conversations on their ‘Calm Down’ podcast,” Kylie wrote.

Late last month, Thompson posted a series of snaps of herself and Andrews having fun at one of Swift’s London concerts at Wembley Stadium.

“Thank you @taylorswift for making a few big girls’ dreams come true. You and your team are incomparable 🫶🏽. @erinandrews @stolly28 @stevencundari until the next one ✌🏽😘,” she wrote alongside a slew of photos.

The post featured the couples having fun and dancing along to Swift’s music. They watched from the VIP tent with Kylie, Jason, 35, and Swift’s boyfriend, Travis, 34.

In the June 26 episode of their “Calm Down” podcast, Andrews revealed how Kylie helped her out when she was having a “meltdown” in the stadium bathroom while at the concert.

“She’s amazing. She was really, really a cool girl. I’ll also say this, an amazing mother. She saw a fan maybe that needed water right away, didn’t think twice about it,” Andrews gushed. “She grabbed water from the tent, threw it at the fan. I was like, this chick is incredible. Kylie, she’s amazing.”

In June 2024, Thompson and Andrews joked about how they were “responsible” for Swift, 34, and Travis falling in love. The Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs player took their relationship public in September 2023.

“You’re welcome, America,” Thompson quipped on an episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, adding that they will “take the credit” for bringing the two superstars together.

“We just love both of them and I’m so happy to see them happy,” she said.

In August 2023, the sports commentators manifested Swift and Travis’ relationship during an episode of their podcast.

“Please, try our friend Travis. He is fantastic,” Andrews urged Swift at the time. “I know we’re not the best of friends, we’re not even friends, but I consider you one. Take us up on this. Go on a date with this guy. Do it for America.”

Swift attended 13 Chiefs games during the 2023-2024 NFL season and Travis has appeared at multiple international Eras Tour stops.