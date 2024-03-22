Kylie Kelce is one of TikTok star Remi Bader’s biggest supporters post-split.

After Bader, 28, shared her workout routine via TikTok on Thursday, March 21, Kelce, 31, left an encouraging message in the comments section. “You are not sweating… you’re glistening!! 🔥🔥,” she wrote. “Stunning and strong! 💕.”

More influencers also shared sweet messages on Bader’s TikTok, including Lauren Wolfe and Ellie Zeiler. “Let’s get ittttttttttttt,” Wolfe, 24, wrote. Zeiler, 20, complimented Bader’s hot pink top and leggings, adding, “The set!! Love u remi 😍💕.”

Kelce’s kind words came one month after Bader confirmed her breakup with Keyveat Postell, whom she dated for over a year. Since her split, Bader has been candid about her “healing” process.

“I’m gonna talk about myself and my experience and how I’m struggling with this, but I don’t need to speak about that specific person and what happened,” she told Alix Earle during a March 14 episode of the “Hot Mess” podcast. “There’s some things that are meant to be kept secret and to yourself even if you do wanna share it [online].”

That same week, she posted an honest video of herself crying, cleaning her house and doing her makeup. “Not quite healing yet. I hope I get there soon,” she captioned the post. Earle, 23, sent Bader a loving note in the comments section, writing “You got this,” alongside a heart emoji.

Bader’s mood appeared to improve one day later when she posted a video of herself dancing to Cardi B’s “Enough (Miami).”

“A new day 🎉,” she captioned the post. The TikTok made its way onto Cardi’s feed, and she also supported the influencer by commenting, “OK!! ❤️”

In February, Bader shared the news that she and Postell called it quits. “When he says doing it over text is easier for him than doing it in person after almost 2 years together,” she captioned a since-deleted TikTok.

She later explained in a separate TikTok video why she took down the emotional post.

“I am not going to be the person to badmouth someone online that’s been in my life for almost two years,” she said. “This is someone I thought I was gonna marry, this was my best friend. I’ve never been so close to someone in my life.”

Bader emphasized that she’s trying to stay “positive” through the heartbreak. More stars including Lili Reinhart, Tana Mongeau and The Bachelor’s Daisy Kent supported Bader in the comments section.