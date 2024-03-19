Lala Kent and Ambyr Childers aren’t giving now-mutual ex Randall Emmett credit for their friendship.

During the Monday, March 18, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent, 33, answered a fan question about her bond with Childers, 35.

“Oh, I love this question. I don’t see the girls very often because they’re older and they go to school, and they’ve got friends and they’re out and about,” Kent explained about Childers’ daughters London, 12, and Rhylee, 9, whom she shares with Emmett, 52. “But they came to Ocean’s birthday party.”

Kent noted that she speaks to Childers “at least every other day,” adding, “We’re constantly in the mix. She’s like a family member at this point because No. 1, we share children, but also we have a very, just strong bond that you obviously create when you’ve experienced similar things.”

Despite meeting through Emmett, Kent and Childers aren’t connected through him.

“A lot of people think our bond comes from that and it doesn’t. That could not be more irrelevant, right?” she continued. “So let’s not give so much credit, right? You could insert anybody [in there], it doesn’t matter. But she and I have the best time talking about dating.”

Childers and Emmett tied the knot in 2009 and expanded their family with daughters London and Rhylee. In 2017, the pair called it quits after nearly a decade of marriage. Emmett subsequently confirmed his romance with Kent after rumors swirled that the duo’s romance began before his divorce was finalized.

Kent, meanwhile, became a mother in 2021 when she gave birth to her and Emmett’s daughter, Ocean, now 3. The duo, who got engaged one year prior, sparked split speculation later that year and ultimately called it quits.

After ending her engagement to Emmett, Kent said she had more “compassion” for Childers.

“I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January 2022. “I just think the way that he and I came to be, looking back on it, was so gross and messy and just something that was built on nothing but lies. Knowing what I know about her, I think she was a good one and he messed up.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that Kent and Childers are in a great place.

“They have spent holidays and birthdays together numerous times over the years and they get along great,” the source noted. “Although Lala split from Randall, she’s still really close with his and Ambyr’s girls and she absolutely adores them. Lala and Ambyr have so much in common and they communicate on a regular basis.”