The harsh truth. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent spoke on the controversy surrounding fellow Bravo star LuAnn de Lesseps after she was ordered into custody by a judge on Thursday, May 23, for violating her probation.

Kent, 29, addressed The Real Housewives of New York City star’s current legal woes on her Instagram Stories on Thursday by sharing the brutal realities of maintaining sobriety.

“My heart goes out to my fellow Bravo family member,” she wrote in the post, which featured a solo shot of de Lesseps. “Sobriety isn’t something that can be conquered. We are human and it is a day to day struggle.”

The model concluded her message by saying the RHONY star will “be back on her feet in no time.”

Dorinda Medley, de Lesseps’ RHONY costar, also opened up about the matter when speaking to Us Weekly on Thursday. She said her castmate would benefit from making an adjustment to her lifestyle.

“I think Luann needs to quiet her life and really make it all about her being healthy,” Medley, 54, told Us. “You know, sometimes you have to really accept that you have to stop and reset and I think she’s trying to do too much, too fast and I’m hoping that she’ll just take this time to just focus solely on herself and be quiet.”

A Palm Beach, Florida, judge had ordered de Lesseps, 54, return to jail after she violated her probation from failing an alcohol test. However, this request was reversed hours later with the contingency she abides by a stricter plea deal.

Court documents obtained by Radar Online claimed de Lesseps is required to partake in weekly counseling sessions by phone with her psychiatrist, keep a breathalyzer device, take the alcoholism medication, Antabuse, and go to in-person sessions monthly.

The reality star addressed the controversy in a statement to Us on Thursday, saying: “These reports are false. I’m glad the judge was understanding once made aware of the evidence provided and I was then released. I am now looking forward to completing my remaining few months of probation. I want to put this behind me and move forward with my life.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!