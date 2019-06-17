A tough day. Lala Kent confessed that her second Father’s Day without her dad, Kent Burningham, who died in April 2018, wasn’t much easier than the first.

“Last year was the first Father’s Day I didn’t have my dad. I sat and cried, watching this waterfall, trying to understand how this happened. How my life had changed forever, overnight. Today, I feel the same way,” she wrote on Instagram on Sunday, June 16. “Each moment that goes by without him I just think, damn I haven’t seen his face in over a year. … I haven’t hugged him, or heard his voice. To say my heart is broken is an understatement.”

The Vanderpump Rules star, 29, kept a positive mindset despite her struggles, however. “I will go forward in my life finding comfort in knowing he is looking down on me, being my angel like he has always been.”

Kent also gave a shout-out to another father in her life — fiancé Randall Emmett. “Looking at the father my fiancé is to his two little girls is enough to make my heart explode,” she noted. “His girls look at him the way I looked at my dad. Even tho [sic] today is sad, I can’t help but feel happy and blessed.” (Emmett has two daughters from a previous relationship.)

Kent, who admitted to being a reformed alcoholic in March, also stopped by an AA meeting with Emmett, 48, on Sunday to help her cope with her grief.

“Days like this and most days, with my little partner in crime,” she said, panning the camera to show the-groom-to-be at the wheel. “Happy Dad’s Day to all of the fathers out there, just [left] an AA meeting, to make sure I can get through the day being sober AF.”

The SUR waitress celebrated six months of sobriety in December. She explained in a March Instagram Story that the program had helped her deal with Burningham’s loss after his death, which was caused by a car accident after he suffered a stroke.

“The program has allowed me to sit down and remember my dad in a clear frame of mind and remember what he brought to my life, what he meant to me, what he taught me,” she said in the video.

Later that month, she grieved Burningham’s would-be birthday. “I still haven’t accepted you’re not here anymore,” she captioned an Instagram video with her late father on March 27. “I’ve been with you, on this day, for the last 28 years. I miss you. Happy birthday, dad.”

