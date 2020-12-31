Getting messy! Lamar Odom revealed that he and fiancée Sabrina Parr have called it quits again while claiming she has hacked his social media accounts for months.

“What’s up good people. I’ve been working hard to build my brand and a new team,” Odom, 41, wrote alongside a video message to his fans on Wednesday, December 30.

The former Los Angeles Clippers star claimed that Parr is holding his Instagram account “hostage,” which he has been trying to get fixed to no avail.

“We are working hard to recover my passwords for IG and Twitter,” he continued. “If any of y’all know someone who can get it reset for me hit my brand managers DM ASAP @savvygirlconsulting.”

Odom also told his fans to follow him on YouTube and Snapchat before revealing that he is starting a room on iPhone’s Clubhouse app about “Mental Health, Toxic and Abusive Relationships and Self Love.”

He added: “Thank y’all for loving me and supporting me I love y’all back.❤️ Now watch me work 💪🏾.”

Parr, who previously called off the couple’s engagement last month before reconnecting a week later, responded to her exes’ allegations via her Instagram Story.

“I find these accusations from Lamar & whoever he’s working with extremely disappointing,” she wrote on Wednesday in a since-deleted message. “We are no longer together and haven’t been for a while.”

The personal trainer, 33, said that she has chosen to move on in “silence about the situation” and suggested Odom do the same.

“We both know the truth and I assure you no truth is being told on their end,” she added. “Now if you excuse me, I’m going to continue moving on in peace & silence.”

The retired basketball player fired back with a statement on his Instagram account, pleading for Parr to end her alleged hacking.

“Sabrina stop. You have hacked my social media every few months,” he wrote. “Your receipts are no good that’s from a year ago. I’ve recently begged you to release my password. I can only post using the phone you set up — you don’t want me to expose you. So stop. Give me my password and my passport.”

Odom echoed his sentiments in the Instagram caption, adding, “No love lost BabyDoll but it’s over. AllI ask is that you release my Passport and my Passwords. That’s it.”

He concluded: “You’ve wronged me in so many ways and I was willing to walk away quietly but I see you want a show. I gave you a global platform. Use it for your good or it will destroy you. All the best❤️.”

Last month, the athlete and Parr celebrated their one-year engagement anniversary on November 11 — just a week after she revealed they had called it quits. They both posted a photo of Odom kissing Parr on the cheek.

“This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children,” Parr shared on her Instagram Story on November 4, announcing their split. “Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I am asking that you pray for everyone involved.”

The former couple got engaged in November 2019, three months after they first stepped out in Atlanta together. The wedding was set to take place in Miami on November 11, 2021.

Odom was previously married to Khloé Kardashian from 2009 to 2013. They finalized the divorce in 2016 after putting it on hold a year prior following his near-fatal overdose.

The former NBA player shares daughter Destiny, 22, and son Lamar Jr., 18, with ex Liza Morales.